08.09.2021 14:00

PROS to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference On September 15, 2021

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate virtually in a fireside chat as well as one on one meetings at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Software Conference.

Event: Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Participants: Alex Harrington, VP of Finance, and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Fireside Chat: 11:00 AM  11:25 AM EDT

The live audio and archived webcast for the fireside chat will be available on the companys website at https://pros.com/ in the "Investor Relations section.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the Pros Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of todays B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

