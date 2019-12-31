finanzen.net
01.05.2020 04:00

Prosegur Seeks Start-ups to Create COVID-19 Free Spaces

In the coming weeks, millions of citizens will be ending their quarantine periods and gradually returning to work. This return to the "new normal must be done under strict security measures to avoid the appearance of new sources of infection, ensuring COVID-19-free safe spaces.

Prosegur has extended a challenge to start-ups from around the world to find security solutions to create COVID-19-free and therefore safe workspaces. The challenge focuses on three priority areas.

The first is people flow control in workspaces, covering new capacity limits, detection of personal protective elements (masks, gloves...), queue control (number, space between users, time frame...) or hot spot detection.

The second is access control and identity validation systems allowing automatic and contactless access control for workers and visitors, guaranteeing security and preventing any kind of fraud.

The third is health monitoring systems through Command & Control platforms: communication platforms to provide tools for self-assessment and communication with doctors and emergency services, as well as health monitoring devices that allow remote monitoring of vital signs.

This initiative is part of the open innovation program launched by Prosegur Come In (http://www.prosegur.com/comein/), the first open innovation project promoted by one of the large private security multinationals. The programme also poses 5 other challenges in which to collaborate with the start-ups:

  • In Cybersecurity: how to reinforce security and trust in the IoT network and its devices.
  • In Security: how to guarantee security in crowded spaces or events with non-invasive methods.
  • In Cash: how to improve the efficiency of cash management.
  • In Alarms: how to simplify the purchase and management of products or services without human interaction.
  • In the corporate sphere: how to protect the citizens personal data and information sources in both public and private sphere.

The request for proposals from around the globe is open until 4 May. The selection and evaluation process will choose 45 initial start-ups. The 15 finalist projects will present their pilot proposals. After this process, the 5 winners will sign a four-month contract to work on improving their product, in collaboration with Prosegur business units and their customers.

