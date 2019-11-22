ProtoKinetix AAGP® Dry Eye Therapy Program Launched

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) announces the initiation of a program testing AAGP®, to develop a potential therapy to treat Dry Eye Disease (DED). AAGP® has repeatedly demonstrated anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective properties, and also exhibits pharmaceutical properties beneficial for topical formulations.

The eye is extremely sensitive, so before efficacy testing can commence an eye irritation study will be conducted in accordance with both industry and regulatory requirements. This testing has been contracted to ITR Laboratories of Montreal who are a well-recognised CRO in this area. This testing is scheduled to commence in early December with results before January 2020.

In anticipation of a successful result from ITR Laboratories, EyeCRO, from Oklahoma City, have been contracted to conduct the efficacy testing. This testing will involve topical application of AAGP® and evaluations of its effects on ocular inflammation. EyeCRO are world recognised, specialised CRO in the field of pre-clinical ocular drug research and development. This program will commence in early January 2020 and is expected to run for 3-4 months.

Dry Eye Disease is a condition in which a person does not have enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Tears are necessary for maintaining the health of the front surface of the eye and for providing clear vision. Dry Eye Disease is a common and often chronic problem, particularly in older adults. This condition currently afflicts more that 30-million Americans (430-million people globally) and can affect as much as 40% of the population for various reasons. The dry eye disease ophthalmic market is very active, with $7.7 billion in revenues and a current growth of 12.5% CAGR.

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells, tissues and organs used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trial. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

