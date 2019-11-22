finanzen.net
22.11.2019 15:00
ProtoKinetix AAGP® Dry Eye Therapy Program Launched

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) announces the initiation of a program testing AAGP®, to develop a potential therapy to treat Dry Eye Disease (DED). AAGP® has repeatedly demonstrated anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective properties, and also exhibits pharmaceutical properties beneficial for topical formulations.

The eye is extremely sensitive, so before efficacy testing can commence an eye irritation study will be conducted in accordance with both industry and regulatory requirements. This testing has been contracted to ITR Laboratories of Montreal who are a well-recognised CRO in this area. This testing is scheduled to commence in early December with results before January 2020.

About ITR Laboratories

In anticipation of a successful result from ITR Laboratories, EyeCRO, from Oklahoma City, have been contracted to conduct the efficacy testing. This testing will involve topical application of AAGP® and evaluations of its effects on ocular inflammation. EyeCRO are world recognised, specialised CRO in the field of pre-clinical ocular drug research and development. This program will commence in early January 2020 and is expected to run for 3-4 months.

About EyeCRO

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease is a condition in which a person does not have enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Tears are necessary for maintaining the health of the front surface of the eye and for providing clear vision. Dry Eye Disease is a common and often chronic problem, particularly in older adults. This condition currently afflicts more that 30-million Americans (430-million people globally) and can affect as much as 40% of the population for various reasons. The dry eye disease ophthalmic market is very active, with $7.7 billion in revenues and a current growth of 12.5% CAGR.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells, tissues and organs used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trial. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our website at ProtoKinetix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2019. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

