ProtoKinetix AAGP® in Phase 3 Retinal Replacement Program

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) updates its stockholders regarding phase 3 of testing using AAGP® in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia.

The study is now using 2-animal models and a significantly larger number of animals in both control and AAGP® treated groups for a longer time frame. Until this study, the longest a group was tested for was 4-weeks. In this study, the lab currently has animals at the 3-month mark. All animals are reported to be healthy and behaving normally. Early results from this intensive program are expected to be presented to the Company by the end of July 2019. This study is being conducted to test whether AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into retinal cells. If successful, this may potentially lead towards the restoration of vision in humans.

This procedure could become a critical approach for the treatment of retinal diseases including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drug market is expected to reach USD $35.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The retinal replacement program is just one of several ongoing studies involving our AAGP® molecule. Other ongoing studies are for:

Type one diabetes, islet cell transplants. Currently in clinical trials.

Cord Blood Stem Cell Storage and Recovery.

Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplantation and Engraftment.

Protection and repair of cardiac damage due to toxicity or heart attacks.

Whole organ preservation extending time for human organ transplants.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

