23.04.2019 15:15
ProtoKinetix AAGP® in Phase 3 Retinal Replacement Program

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) updates its stockholders regarding phase 3 of testing using AAGP® in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia.

The study is now using 2-animal models and a significantly larger number of animals in both control and AAGP® treated groups for a longer time frame. Until this study, the longest a group was tested for was 4-weeks. In this study, the lab currently has animals at the 3-month mark. All animals are reported to be healthy and behaving normally. Early results from this intensive program are expected to be presented to the Company by the end of July 2019. This study is being conducted to test whether AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into retinal cells. If successful, this may potentially lead towards the restoration of vision in humans.

This procedure could become a critical approach for the treatment of retinal diseases including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Gregory-Evans Bio

Dr. Gregory-Evans Video

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drug market is expected to reach USD $35.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The retinal replacement program is just one of several ongoing studies involving our AAGP® molecule. Other ongoing studies are for:

  • Type one diabetes, islet cell transplants. Currently in clinical trials.
  • Cord Blood Stem Cell Storage and Recovery.
  • Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplantation and Engraftment.
  • Protection and repair of cardiac damage due to toxicity or heart attacks.
  • Whole organ preservation extending time for human organ transplants.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our website at ProtoKinetix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2019. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

