ProtoKinetix Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com)
(the "Company or "ProtoKinetix) (OTCQB: PKTX)
has been requested by OTC Markets Group to comment on certain recent
promotional activity encouraging investors to purchase the Companys
common shares. The Company first became aware of certain promotional
third-party newsletter activities from OTC Markets Group on May 2, 2019.
Effective May 1, 2019 the Company engaged two investor relations groups
to launch a marketing campaign, Burdell Partners LLC and Murdock Capital
Partners Corp. The campaign was designed to bring the awareness of the
investment community to the Companys progress and continued successes
in multiple health related studies and clinical trials.
Trading volumes of the Companys common stock on the OTCQB began to
increase on or about May 1, 2019. The Company attributes the increase to
a number of factors, including the marketing campaign that began in
early May, a
Company press release dated April 23, 2019 which announced phase 3 of
testing using AAGP® in retinal cell replacement therapy at the
University of British Columbia, and downstream circulation of
marketing collateral such as the promotional materials you referenced in
your letter to the Company.
After inquiry of management, the directors and control persons, its
officers, directors, and any controlling shareholders the Company
confirms that none of the foregoing were involved with the creation or
distribution of the promotional third-party newsletter materials, and
did not have editorial control over such content, such as to the factual
aspects about the Companys operations and activities. The Company
confirmed with Burdell Partners LLC and Murdock Capital Partners Corp.
that they were not involved with the newsletter materials and were only
recently engaged by the Company.
Based on the filings with the SEC and after inquiry of management,
directors, officers, control persons and any third-party service
providers, in the last 90 days the Companys President and Chief
Executive Officer purchased the Companys securities on the open market
and pursuant to a private placement, and the Companys Chief Financial
Officer purchased securities on the open market.
In addition to the two firms hired as of May 1, 2019, in the last 12
months, the Company continues to engage Blair Henderson to provide
public relations services.
The Company would like to take this opportunity to assure its investors
and the public that any materials being published by the Company,
including all reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the OTC Markets, and all information published in the
Companys press releases, are true and correct in all material respects.
In addition, the Companys officers, directors, employees, and
consultants are subject to a strict insider trading policy that
prohibits any purchase or sale of securities of the Company if such
person is in possession of material non-public information, and
prohibits any such person from disseminating such material, non-public
information about the Company.
In connection with providing services to the Company, Burdell Partners
and Murdock Capital Partners were issued stock options at a price per
share as calculated consistent with the Companys 2017 Amended Stock
Option and Stock Bonus Plan.
About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated
ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and
patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that
enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in
regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four
years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human
clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole
organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed
globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and
many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the
potential impact on several cancer therapies.
For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our
website at ProtoKinetix.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information discussed in this press release includes "forward
looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act).
All statements, other
than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among
other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and
borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our
financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for
future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
"may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend,
"achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should,
"could, and similar terms and phrases.
Although we believe that
the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties
and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future
performance.
Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K
filed on March 12, 2019. It is important that each person reviewing this
release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of
ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement made here.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities
Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other
jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold,
directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a
transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the
Securities Act.
