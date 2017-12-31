ProtoKinetix Enters into 3rd Phase of Retinal Cell Replacement Therapy Testing at UBC

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com)
(the "Company or "ProtoKinetix) (OTCQB:PKTX)
has entered into the 3rd phase of testing in retinal cell
replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Due to the
positive results from the first two phases of testing where the AAGP®
treated cells showed a dramatic increase in survivability versus
untreated cells over a four-week period, we are now expanding the study.
The new study shall include two animal models over a longer period of
time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into
retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study
conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University
of British Columbia.
Dr.
Gregory-Evans Bio
The studies to date demonstrated that in vitro pre-treatment of
PPCs with 4 mg/mL PKX-001 resulted in a substantial increase of cell
survival following their transplantation into the subretinal area of
immunocompromised rabbits with retinal degeneration. PPCs treated with
PKX-001 maintained their ability to express key proteins associated with
photoreceptor functions.
Based on the outstanding results thus far, ProtoKinetix now has patents
pending in the United States of America, Canada and Europe.
ProtoKinetix will now extend its previous studies into further in vivo
functional studies. To date we have histological data ex vivo and in
vivo that PKX-001 improves PPC survival and that these cells mature
to express proteins of mature photoreceptors.
The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drug market is expected to reach USD
$35.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research,
Inc.
About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated
ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and
patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that
enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in
regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four
years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human
clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole
organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed
globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and
many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the
potential impact on several cancer therapies.
For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our
website at ProtoKinetix.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information discussed in this press release includes "forward
looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act).
All statements, other
than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among
other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and
borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our
financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for
future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
"may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend,
"achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should,
"could, and similar terms and phrases.
Although we believe that
the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties
and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future
performance.
Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K
filed on March 9, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this
release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of
ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement made here.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities
Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other
jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold,
directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a
transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the
Securities Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005417/en/