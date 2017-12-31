10.08.2018 21:55
ProtoKinetix Enters into 3rd Phase of Retinal Cell Replacement Therapy Testing at UBC

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company or "ProtoKinetix) (OTCQB:PKTX) has entered into the 3rd phase of testing in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Due to the positive results from the first two phases of testing where the AAGP® treated cells showed a dramatic increase in survivability versus untreated cells over a four-week period, we are now expanding the study. The new study shall include two animal models over a longer period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Gregory-Evans Bio

The studies to date demonstrated that in vitro pre-treatment of PPCs with 4 mg/mL PKX-001 resulted in a substantial increase of cell survival following their transplantation into the subretinal area of immunocompromised rabbits with retinal degeneration. PPCs treated with PKX-001 maintained their ability to express key proteins associated with photoreceptor functions.

Based on the outstanding results thus far, ProtoKinetix now has patents pending in the United States of America, Canada and Europe.

ProtoKinetix will now extend its previous studies into further in vivo functional studies. To date we have histological data ex vivo and in vivo that PKX-001 improves PPC survival and that these cells mature to express proteins of mature photoreceptors.

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drug market is expected to reach USD $35.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our website at ProtoKinetix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

