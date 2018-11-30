finanzen.net
09.07.2019 15:00
ProtoKinetix Reaches Mid-Point of 3rd Stage of Retinal Cell Replacement Therapy Testing at UBC

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) has reached the mid-point of 3rd stage of testing in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Functionality testing on experimental models three months post-transplant show encouraging results. We anticipate results from six-month post-transplant to be available within the next 4-5 weeks. The study includes two experimental models over a longer period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop and mature into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

"We are pleased that our functional studies to date are looking positive and very significant.  Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans

Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans on ProtoKinetix AAGP®

Dr. Gregory-Evans Bio

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells, organs, tissues and organs used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our website at ProtoKinetix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2019. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

