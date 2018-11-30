ProtoKinetix Reaches Mid-Point of 3rd Stage of Retinal Cell Replacement Therapy Testing at UBC

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) has reached the mid-point of 3rd stage of testing in retinal cell replacement therapy at the University of British Columbia. Functionality testing on experimental models three months post-transplant show encouraging results. We anticipate results from six-month post-transplant to be available within the next 4-5 weeks. The study includes two experimental models over a longer period of time to test whether the AAGP® treated cells continue to develop and mature into retinal cells to potentially restore vision in humans. The study is being conducted by the Gregory-Evans Retinal Therapeutic Lab at the University of British Columbia.

"We are pleased that our functional studies to date are looking positive and very significant.  Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans

