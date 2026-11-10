Prudential announces title sponsorship of "Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui", lighting up Victoria Harbour this winter



EQS Newswire / 10/11/2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Werbung Serving Hong Kong for over 60 years, supporting Hong Kong's diverse calendar of mega events and bringing festive cheer to locals and visitors

HONG KONG SAR –





Ivan Choi, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said, "Prudential has a longstanding connection with Tsim Sha Tsui. From the large-scale LED screen at Star House to Hong Kong's first Prudential-themed bus terminus, we have established a distinctive brand presence in this prime district, where business, shopping and entertainment come together. This winter, we are delighted to partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to present 'Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui', extending our brand presence to the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade. As one of Hong Kong's leading insurance companies, Prudential has been serving Hong Kong for over 60 years, and this sponsorship reflects our long-term commitment to serving the city, supporting its communities and contributing to its vibrancy. We hope the spectacular light displays will create a memorable winter experience for locals and visitors from around the world."



Running from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027, the event will transform the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster, comprising the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Clock Tower, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum, into an immersive stage of light and sound. Featuring Christmas-themed projections, captivating northern lights-inspired visuals, and reimagined Christmas classics, the experience will bring together dazzling light displays and uplifting melodies to create a vibrant festive spectacle along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, free for all to enjoy.



Hong Kong WinterFest - "Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui" Event Details



Event Period: 18 November 2026 – 5 January 2027 Show Time: 18 November 2026

8:45 p.m. to 11:00p.m. 19 November 2026 – 5 January 2027*#

Monday to Sunday: 7:00p.m. – 11:00p.m. * 28–30 December 2026: The show will be partially suspended



31 December 2026: All shows are suspended for the New

Year Countdown event



# Extended to 1am on 24–27 December 2026, and 1–2 January 2027



(Consideration: During the event period, crowd control measures may be implemented on-site and public access to certain areas may therefore be restricted. Please follow on-site instructions.) Participating

Buildings: Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Space Museum)

Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Prudential Hong Kong Limited Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, the Company provides a range of financial planning services and products, including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.41 million customers in Hong Kong. Beyond Hong Kong, Prudential serves the Macau community through its branch, offering health insurance and financial solutions to complete its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Visit





News Source: Prudential Hong Kong Limited

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 – Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") today announced its title sponsorship of the inaugural "Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui", supporting the Hong Kong Tourism Board ("HKTB") in bringing the festive experience of "Hong Kong WinterFest" to Tsim Sha Tsui for the first time. From 18 November, a collection of iconic landmarks along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade will be transformed into a spectacular stage of light and sound. Through an immersive light and sound experience, the event will add a dazzling festive glow to Victoria Harbour and invite locals and visitors from around the world to share in the joy of the season and experience Hong Kong at its festive best., said, "Prudential has a longstanding connection with Tsim Sha Tsui. From the large-scale LED screen at Star House to Hong Kong's first Prudential-themed bus terminus, we have established a distinctive brand presence in this prime district, where business, shopping and entertainment come together. This winter, we are delighted to partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to present 'Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui', extending our brand presence to the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade. As one of Hong Kong's leading insurance companies, Prudential has been serving Hong Kong for over 60 years, and this sponsorship reflects our long-term commitment to serving the city, supporting its communities and contributing to its vibrancy. We hope the spectacular light displays will create a memorable winter experience for locals and visitors from around the world."Running from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027, the event will transform the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster, comprising the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Clock Tower, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum, into an immersive stage of light and sound. Featuring Christmas-themed projections, captivating northern lights-inspired visuals, and reimagined Christmas classics, the experience will bring together dazzling light displays and uplifting melodies to create a vibrant festive spectacle along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, free for all to enjoy.Hashtag: #PrudentialThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, the Company provides a range of financial planning services and products, including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.41 million customers in Hong Kong. Beyond Hong Kong, Prudential serves the Macau community through its branch, offering health insurance and financial solutions to complete its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.News Source: Prudential Hong Kong Limited 10/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News