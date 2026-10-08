Prudential Singapore launches multi-generational protection plan to help caregivers manage families’ healthcare needs



EQS Newswire / 08/10/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Werbung Protection for ageing parents up to age 100 against conditions such as dementia, with maximum entry age at 80* and no medical underwriting required

Lifetime protection for the child, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability, with optional crisis care add-ons SINGAPORE – PRUActive Family Care (PAFC), a whole-of-life protection plan designed for Singaporeans caring for multiple generations. The plan enables caregivers to provide protection for both their child and ageing parents under a single policy.



PAFC provides lifetime protection for the caregiver's child, as the life assured, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability (TPD). It also offers critical illness add-ons that cover 182 conditions including juvenile conditions and mental illness.



The plan also includes Parent Guard Benefit that provides protection for the caregiver's ageing parents up to age 100, without the need for medical underwriting. It offers financial and income support when a parent is diagnosed with specified age-related conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.



Often, older adults may find it challenging to get insurance coverage due to health-related underwriting requirements. By including protection for parents under the caregiver's policy, PAFC helps families address the protection gap.



The launch of PAFC comes as Singapore has become a super-aged society as the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above was at 21.4 per cent in 2026, an increase from 13.7 per cent in 2016. By 2035, more than one in four citizens is expected to be aged 65 and above1. As such, there will be an increasing number of people taking on caregiving responsibilities.



Mr Manu Tandon, Chief Health & Protection Officer of Prudential Singapore, said: "As Singapore's population ages and families become smaller, many caregivers in the "sandwiched generation" are caring for their ageing parents while raising their young children. These caregivers can face significant financial and emotional stress as they need to fund their children's education, meet their parents' healthcare needs - particularly when ongoing care is required - and save for their own retirement."



Prudential's recent research2 also highlights the financial challenges many caregivers face. Nearly three in four Singaporeans (72 per cent) cited financial support as the most important form of assistance for caregivers, yet only 13 per cent believed their household would have enough savings if a caregiver had to stop working to provide care.



Added Mr Tandon: "PRUActive Family Care helps families prepare for rising caregiving demands with protection for both parents and child under one plan, while safeguarding the caregiver's financial future. Importantly, the Parent Guard Benefit extends protection to the caregiver's ageing parents without underwriting required, who may otherwise find it difficult to obtain coverage."



Supporting the Needs of the Multigenerational Families by Protecting Ageing Parents



Reflecting the diverse needs of caregivers, PRUActive Family Care offers flexibility for individuals with or without children. It allows the caregiver (the policyowner) or their child to be the life assured, with the option to enhance the life assured's coverage by up to five times through the Multiplier Benefit. In addition, the Parent Guard Benefit provides coverage for both parents of the caregiver.



The Parent Guard Benefit offers the following financial and income support3:

Diagnosis Support: 20 per cent sum assured (SA) upon parent's diagnosis of covered conditions (Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy)

Income Support: Up to 5 years upon parent undergoing the first treatment due to the diagnosis of the covered condition

Accidental Fracture Hospital Income: Upon parent's hospitalisation due to an Accidental Bone Fracture, a daily income of $150 will be paid for up to 10 days. This is an additional benefit that does not reduce the Parent Guard Sum Assured (SA).

Family Support: Up to 8 per cent of SA upon parent's death Up to two parents can be included in the plan, with entry up to age 80* and coverage to age 100. Benefits are payable for eligible diagnoses in any of 13 recognised countries**.



Supporting Recovery and Rehabilitation



Beyond financial protection, PAFC is a holistic plan that provides value-added service to support recovery long after treatment or hospitalisation. The caregiver (policyholder), his/her child and parents, can tap on the recovery and rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, chiropractic care, osteopathy and traditional Chinese medicine, and home care and medical services.



For more information on PRUActive Family Care, including full product terms, eligibility criteria and exclusions, please visit



Additional notes:

With ageing, the risk of developing health conditions increases. In Singapore, an estimated 72,000 people were living with dementia in 2023, and the Ministry of Health projects this figure could rise to 135,000 by 2030 ( Source: Ministry of Health Parliamentary QA, 4 November 2025 )

) This protection is especially relevant as about 90 to 100 new cases of childhood cancer are detected each year in Singapore among children under the age of 15 ( Source: Singhealth website, 5 October 2026 )

) 1 in 3 adolescents aged 10–18 experience symptoms of anxiety, depression and loneliness (Source: Youth Epidemiology and Resilience (YEAR) Study, National University of Singapore, 2024)

1https://www.population.gov.sg/our-population/population-trends/longevity/



2Fewer than 1 in 3 Singaporeans have enough savings for prolonged critical illness recovery



3www.prudential.com.sg/pruactive-family-care



Based on age next birthday (ANB)



** Diagnosis must be provided by a registered medical practitioner in one of the following: Singapore, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, China (limited to class 3 hospitals in designated cities), Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), United Kingdom, United States



Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore) Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.





News Source: Prudential Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") has launched, a whole-of-life protection plan designed for Singaporeans caring for multiple generations. The plan enables caregivers to provide protection for both their child and ageing parents under a single policy.PAFC provides lifetime protection for the caregiver's child, as the life assured, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability (TPD). It also offers critical illness add-ons that cover 182 conditions including juvenile conditions and mental illness.The plan also includesBenefit that provides protection for the caregiver's ageing parents up to age 100, without the need for medical underwriting. It offers financial and income support when a parent is diagnosed with specified age-related conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.Often, older adults may find it challenging to get insurance coverage due to health-related underwriting requirements. By including protection for parents under the caregiver's policy, PAFC helps families address the protection gap.The launch of PAFC comes as Singapore has become a super-aged society as the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above was at 21.4 per cent in 2026, an increase from 13.7 per cent in 2016. By 2035, more than one in four citizens is expected to be aged 65 and above. As such, there will be an increasing number of people taking on caregiving responsibilities."As Singapore's population ages and families become smaller, many caregivers in the "sandwiched generation" are caring for their ageing parents while raising their young children. These caregivers can face significant financial and emotional stress as they need to fund their children's education, meet their parents' healthcare needs - particularly when ongoing care is required - and save for their own retirement."Prudential's recent researchalso highlights the financial challenges many caregivers face. Nearly three in four Singaporeans (72 per cent) cited financial support as the most important form of assistance for caregivers, yet only 13 per cent believed their household would have enough savings if a caregiver had to stop working to provide care."PRUActive Family Care helps families prepare for rising caregiving demands with protection for both parents and child under one plan, while safeguarding the caregiver's financial future. Importantly, the Parent Guard Benefit extends protection to the caregiver's ageing parents without underwriting required, who may otherwise find it difficult to obtain coverage."Reflecting the diverse needs of caregivers,offers flexibility for individuals with or without children. It allows the caregiver (the policyowner) or their child to be the life assured, with the option to enhance the life assured's coverage by up to five times through the Multiplier Benefit. In addition, the Parent Guard Benefit provides coverage for both parents of the caregiver.TheBenefit offers the following financial and income supportUp to two parents can be included in the plan, with entry up to age 80* and coverage to age 100. Benefits are payable for eligible diagnoses in any of 13 recognised countries**.Beyond financial protection, PAFC is a holistic plan that provides value-added service to support recovery long after treatment or hospitalisation. The caregiver (policyholder), his/her child and parents, can tap on the recovery and rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, chiropractic care, osteopathy and traditional Chinese medicine, and home care and medical services.For more information on, including full product terms, eligibility criteria and exclusions, please visit https://www.prudential.com.sg/pruactive-family-care Hashtag: #PrudentialThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.News Source: Prudential Singapore 08/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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