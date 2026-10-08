Prudential Singapore launches multi-generational protection plan to help caregivers manage families’ healthcare needs
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PAFC provides lifetime protection for the caregiver's child, as the life assured, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability (TPD). It also offers critical illness add-ons that cover 182 conditions including juvenile conditions and mental illness.
The plan also includes Parent Guard Benefit that provides protection for the caregiver's ageing parents up to age 100, without the need for medical underwriting. It offers financial and income support when a parent is diagnosed with specified age-related conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Often, older adults may find it challenging to get insurance coverage due to health-related underwriting requirements. By including protection for parents under the caregiver's policy, PAFC helps families address the protection gap.
The launch of PAFC comes as Singapore has become a super-aged society as the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above was at 21.4 per cent in 2026, an increase from 13.7 per cent in 2016. By 2035, more than one in four citizens is expected to be aged 65 and above1. As such, there will be an increasing number of people taking on caregiving responsibilities.
Mr Manu Tandon, Chief Health & Protection Officer of Prudential Singapore, said: "As Singapore's population ages and families become smaller, many caregivers in the "sandwiched generation" are caring for their ageing parents while raising their young children. These caregivers can face significant financial and emotional stress as they need to fund their children's education, meet their parents' healthcare needs - particularly when ongoing care is required - and save for their own retirement."
Prudential's recent research2 also highlights the financial challenges many caregivers face. Nearly three in four Singaporeans (72 per cent) cited financial support as the most important form of assistance for caregivers, yet only 13 per cent believed their household would have enough savings if a caregiver had to stop working to provide care.
Added Mr Tandon: "PRUActive Family Care helps families prepare for rising caregiving demands with protection for both parents and child under one plan, while safeguarding the caregiver's financial future. Importantly, the Parent Guard Benefit extends protection to the caregiver's ageing parents without underwriting required, who may otherwise find it difficult to obtain coverage."
Supporting the Needs of the Multigenerational Families by Protecting Ageing Parents
Reflecting the diverse needs of caregivers, PRUActive Family Care offers flexibility for individuals with or without children. It allows the caregiver (the policyowner) or their child to be the life assured, with the option to enhance the life assured's coverage by up to five times through the Multiplier Benefit. In addition, the Parent Guard Benefit provides coverage for both parents of the caregiver.
The Parent Guard Benefit offers the following financial and income support3:
Supporting Recovery and Rehabilitation
Beyond financial protection, PAFC is a holistic plan that provides value-added service to support recovery long after treatment or hospitalisation. The caregiver (policyholder), his/her child and parents, can tap on the recovery and rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, chiropractic care, osteopathy and traditional Chinese medicine, and home care and medical services.
For more information on PRUActive Family Care, including full product terms, eligibility criteria and exclusions, please visit https://www.prudential.com.sg/pruactive-family-care
Additional notes:
** Diagnosis must be provided by a registered medical practitioner in one of the following: Singapore, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, China (limited to class 3 hospitals in designated cities), Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), United Kingdom, United States
Hashtag: #Prudential
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.
News Source: Prudential Singapore
08/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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