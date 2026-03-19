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Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

16.04.26 13:23 Uhr
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Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

16-Apr-2026 / 12:23 GMT/BST

16 April 2026

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("Annual Report"), its 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") and Form of Proxy on the Company’s website: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/

 

Printed copies of the above documents are being posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

AGM Arrangements

 

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 21 May 2026 at the Company’s offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY.

 

 

ENDS

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Holdings plc      ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy
Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 424180
EQS News ID: 2309802

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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