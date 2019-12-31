finanzen.net
25.08.2020 14:00

Pulte Homes Announces New Geauga Lake Community

Pulte Homes announces plans for its new community in the Greater Cleveland area, Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake. Located at the former site of the renowned Geauga Lake Amusement Park and Sea World, this highly anticipated residential community will feature a total of 308 townhomes and single-family homes. Joined by Aurora city officials, the development was officially unveiled in a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005167/en/

Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake by Pulte Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake by Pulte Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest Aurora community located at Geauga Lake, a place known for its rich history and a source of many childhood memories, said Paul Spenthoff, division president for PulteGroup in Cleveland. "This is a new chapter for Geauga Lake, and we are excited to give families an opportunity to create lasting new memories here as residents.

Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake will be comprised of 119 townhomes, 64 two-story single-family homes, and 125 ranch style homes upon completion. Land development began in July 2020 and the community will be open for sale in the first quarter of 2021. Home designs will feature innovative open-concept floor plans with consumer-inspired features and well-designed interior finishes. Townhomes will also debut new farmhouse elevations to the Cleveland market. Almost half of the 246-acre community will be dedicated to woodlands, nature preserve, walking trails and pocket parks.

Every Pulte home is now a smart home prewired for seamless connectivity, superior Wi-Fi coverage, and flexible room options to create a home office for a work-from-home family member. Homeowners will also have the option of adding smart home technology features to control their thermostat, garage and front door locks with just the touch of their cell phone or the sound of their voice.

Residents of Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake will enjoy an ideal location minutes from downtown Aurora and Solon with popular shopping, dining and golf courses nearby. Located in the highly rated Aurora City School District, Aurora High School ranks among the top high schools in the state. The community also offers convenient access to major transportation and employment corridors with proximity to I-271, I-480 and the Ohio Turnpike.

For more information and to join the VIP interest list to receive community development updates, call (440) 571-7310 or visit www.pulte.com/GeaugaLake.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

