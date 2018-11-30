finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-
16.05.2019 23:19
Bewerten
(0)

PulteGroup Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization and a Tender for Up to $300 Million of its 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2021

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase of $500 million to its share repurchase authorization. As of May 15, 2019, there was $262 million remaining under the current plan, so the Companys share repurchase authorization now totals approximately $762 million.

As detailed in a separate press release, PulteGroup announced that it will commence a cash tender offer for $300 million of its 4.250% senior notes due 2021.

"Driven by the ongoing strength of our homebuilding operations, we ended the first quarter of 2019 in an outstanding financial position with $1.1 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of total available liquidity, said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup president and CEO. "Our resulting balance sheet strength affords us the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and execute on our capital allocation objectives.

"Reflecting our constructive view of the housing market, we expect to invest approximately $2.9 billion, inclusive of our recently closed transaction with American West, in land acquisition and development in 2019, which is an increase of approximately 10% over 2018. Strategically investing in our business, repurchasing shares and paying down debt are all consistent with our stated capital-allocation priorities and with our goal of delivering high returns over the housing cycle.

This press release is not an offer to sell or to purchase or a solicitation to purchase or accept any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "plan, "project, "may, "can, "could, "might, "should", "will and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any impairment charge and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to www.pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com and www.jwhomes.com.

Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu PulteGroup Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.05.19
Bauunternehmen PulteGroup zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
21.04.19
Ausblick: PulteGroup stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
27.01.19
Ausblick: PulteGroup informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.10.18
Ausblick: PulteGroup stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.09.18
Bauunternehmen PulteGroup kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
24.07.18
Ausblick: PulteGroup präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PulteGroup News
RSS Feed
PulteGroup zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PulteGroup Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.04.2019PulteGroup NeutralBTIG Research
24.10.2018PulteGroup NeutralBTIG Research
22.10.2018PulteGroup HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.07.2018PulteGroup SellBTIG Research
25.04.2018PulteGroup BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.04.2018PulteGroup BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
17.01.2018PulteGroup BuyUBS AG
25.10.2017PulteGroup BuyUBS AG
25.10.2017PulteGroup OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.02.2017PulteGroup OutperformFBR & Co.
24.04.2019PulteGroup NeutralBTIG Research
24.10.2018PulteGroup NeutralBTIG Research
22.10.2018PulteGroup HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.01.2018PulteGroup NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
29.12.2017PulteGroup NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.07.2018PulteGroup SellBTIG Research
20.09.2016PulteGroup UnderperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.10.2015PulteGroup UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.10.2015PulteGroup UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2009Pulte Holmes underperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PulteGroup Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PulteGroup News

10.05.19Bauunternehmen PulteGroup zahlt Dividende aus
21.04.19Ausblick: PulteGroup stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
20.04.19Stocks This Week: Buy PulteGroup And Sealed Air
23.04.19Homebuilder PulteGroup profit falls 2.3 percent
23.04.19PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Gains on Q1 Earnings &amp; Revenue Beat
23.04.19PulteGroup ‘encouraged’ by spring home buying
23.04.19PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
16.04.19Earnings Preview: PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
Weitere PulteGroup News
Anzeige

Inside

So funktioniert das Risikomanagement bei Scalable Capital
BTC/USD: 61,80-%-Retracement hält Bitcoin auf
DekaBank: Erneute Eskalation des Handelskonflikts
Verhaltene Reaktion auf Verschiebung der US-Autozölle
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schließt Lücke
Thomas Cook schockt Anleger
Vontobel: Gold wird seiner Eigenschaft als sicherer Hafen gerecht
Bayer-Aktie: Was ist da los?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PulteGroup-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

PulteGroup Peer Group News

16:20 UhrZacks.com featured highlights include: NVR. Tilly's. Universal Forest. Thor Industries and Turtle Beach
15:30 UhrPHM vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
14.05.19Analysts Estimate Toll Brothers (TOL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
13.05.19KB Home Opens Single-Family Homes Sky Ranch. Eyes Expansion
12.05.19Stocks This Week: Buy Blackrock And Sell Short Lennar
11.05.19Why NVR Stock Rose 13.9% in April
07.05.19D.R. Horton. Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference
03.05.19US-Baukonzern NVR will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
29.04.19PHM or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
28.04.19KB Home Has a Lot to Prove in 2019

News von

Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Barley nimmt Abschied mit Mietrechtsänderungen, die es in sich haben
Wer jetzt richtig tilgt, ist in 20 Jahren schuldenfrei
70 Jahre, 800 Euro Rente, aber 550.000 Euro Cash  was nun?
Das ist schlecht für den Aktienkurs

News von

Unbekannte Favoriten: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte, die Sie bestimmt noch nicht kennen
Hohe Dividenden und viel Kurspotenzial: Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Anleger auf dem Zettel haben
DAX: Chancen für eine Stabilisierung
Deutsche Sparer verlieren 100 Millionen Euro - und das jeden Tag
DAX stärker - Anleger fassen wieder Mut - Thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt kräftig -- US--Börsen mit Gewinnen -- USA gehen gegen Huawei vor -- Ermittler fordern 441 Mio Euro von Deutscher Bank -- thyssenkrupp-Chef bereitet auf Einschnitte vor -- OSRAM im Fokus

FMC-Aktionäre strafen Fresenius Medical Care-Management ab. Walmart übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen im ersten Quartal. BMW-Chef kündigt Widerstand gegen drohende EU-Milliardenstrafe an. China senkt Bestände an US-Anleihen auf tiefsten Stand seit zwei Jahren. EU-Wettbewerbshüter verhängen Milliardenstrafe gegen Großbanken. Deutsche Euroshop-Aktie bleibt im übergeordneten Seitwärtstrend.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesjustizministerin Barley (SPD) hat vorgeschlagen, die Mietpreisbremse zu verschärfen. Was halten Sie von dieser Idee?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX steigt kräftig -- US--Börsen mit Gewinnen -- USA gehen gegen Huawei vor -- Ermittler fordern 441 Mio Euro von Deutscher Bank -- thyssenkrupp-Chef bereitet auf Einschnitte vor -- OSRAM im Fokus
Standardwerte
22:12 Uhr
VW will Elektro-Kleinwagen offenbar in Osteuropa bauen
Ausland
22:08 Uhr
Boeing hat Software für 737 MAX überarbeitet - Aktie legt zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
GAZPROM903276
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
AlibabaA117ME
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Post AG555200