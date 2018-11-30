PulteGroup Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization and a Tender for Up to $300 Million of its 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase of $500 million to its share repurchase authorization. As of May 15, 2019, there was $262 million remaining under the current plan, so the Companys share repurchase authorization now totals approximately $762 million.

As detailed in a separate press release, PulteGroup announced that it will commence a cash tender offer for $300 million of its 4.250% senior notes due 2021.

"Driven by the ongoing strength of our homebuilding operations, we ended the first quarter of 2019 in an outstanding financial position with $1.1 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of total available liquidity, said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup president and CEO. "Our resulting balance sheet strength affords us the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and execute on our capital allocation objectives.

"Reflecting our constructive view of the housing market, we expect to invest approximately $2.9 billion, inclusive of our recently closed transaction with American West, in land acquisition and development in 2019, which is an increase of approximately 10% over 2018. Strategically investing in our business, repurchasing shares and paying down debt are all consistent with our stated capital-allocation priorities and with our goal of delivering high returns over the housing cycle.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

