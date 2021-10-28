U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards received the keys to his new, mortgage-free Pulte home in the Watershed community located in Laurel, Maryland. The home was donated by PulteGroups Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006134/en/

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards cuts the ribbon on his new, mortgage-free Pulte home provided by PulteGroups Built to Honor® program. (Photo: Business Wire)

Surprised in February with the news that he was selected to receive a new home, Sergeant Edwards and his wife Annabel saw their home for the first time during a special dedication ceremony this month. The three-level, three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome was fully furnished and designed specifically for the Edwards family.

"It is an honor for our Pulte team, along with the support of Elm Street Communities, Operation Homefront, and our trade partners and suppliers, to build this home for Sergeant Edwards as a thank you for his service to our country, said Jarod Blaney, president of PulteGroups Mid-Atlantic Division. "We hope this home will be a source of joy, comfort, and a place to create wonderful memories for him and his family.

This is the second Built to Honor home dedicated in the greater Washington D.C. area. The home was awarded in partnership with Operation Homefront and with the support of Elm Street Communities.

"Thanks to our tremendous partnership with PulteGroup and their Built to Honor program, the Edwards family has received more than just a roof over their heads; they now have a home to establish their roots, build memories and plan for a brighter future, said Margi Kirst, Chief Development Officer, Operation Homefront. "As a result of PulteGroups support, Operation Homefront is making a life-changing impact for military families and providing the stability they need to start strong and stay strong in their communities, which in turn builds a stronger America.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroups Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of Americas largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industrys most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroups purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive  not simply struggle to get by  in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves Americas military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Elm Street Communities

Since its founding in 1977, Elm Street Communities has grown into one of the largest privately-owned developers in the region. The firm specializes in the creation of planned communities, mixed-use developments and apartment communities that promote sustainable, environmentally responsible practices. Learn more at www.elmstreetdev.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006134/en/