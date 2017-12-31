+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Puma Biotechnology and Strata Oncology Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Enrollment in Neratinib HER2 Mutation Basket Study (SUMMIT Trial)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, and Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company, have entered into a collaborative agreement to accelerate patient enrollment in Pumas ongoing Phase II SUMMIT trial of PB272 (neratinib). The SUMMIT trial is a global, multi-histology, open-label, precision-medicine basket study evaluating the safety and efficacy of neratinib in patients with a wide variety of solid tumors with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005971/en/

Neratinib, an oral irreversible pan-HER kinase inhibitor, was approved by the FDA in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX®. Data published in the journal Nature earlier this year showed neratinib has activity across multiple tumor types with HER2-activating mutations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strata will exclusively refer HER2-mutated advanced cancer patients identified through the Strata Trial for consideration of enrollment to Pumas SUMMIT Trial for neratinib.

The Strata Trial is a screening protocol providing comprehensive tumor molecular profiling to advanced cancer patients at no cost and proactive enrollment support for a portfolio of pharma-sponsored precision therapy trials. Tumor profiling through the Strata Trial is provided as part of routine care to solid tumor patients across the Strata Precision Oncology Network, a network of 11 leading health systems representing more than 85,000 new cancer patients annually. This large network of trial-ready health systems with fully pre-screened advanced cancer populations enables rapid and predictable enrollment of precision therapy trials.

"We are pleased to partner with Puma Biotechnology to accelerate the path to new approvals for neratinib, said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., CEO of Strata Oncology. "We frequently identify HER2-mutant patients across the Strata Precision Oncology Network and we believe this partnership will greatly facilitate patient access to this promising clinical trial.

"Pumas ultimate goal is to deliver new treatment options and improve the lives of patients with various types of cancer, said Alshad S. Lalani, V.P., Translational Medicine of Puma Biotechnology. "We believe Pumas partnership with Strata will help us reach patients with multiple tumor types who may not otherwise know about the SUMMIT study, giving them a chance to participate in research thats designed to provide important new information for future treatment.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by systematizing precision oncology across a network of health systems and pharma companies. We empower health systems to deliver a cost-effective, system-wide precision oncology program, one that integrates cutting-edge molecular profiling and precision therapy trials with routine care, so that all advanced cancer patients have the opportunity to benefit. This large network of trial-ready health systems provides a mechanism to rapidly and predictably enroll precision therapy trials. For more information, visit www.strataoncology.com.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates  PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Important Safety Information (ISI)
NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets, for oral use

INDICATIONS AND USAGE: NERLYNX is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2 overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, to follow adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: None

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

  • Diarrhea: Aggressively manage diarrhea occurring despite recommended prophylaxis with additional antidiarrheals, fluids, and electrolytes as clinically indicated. Withhold NERLYNX in patients experiencing severe and/or persistent diarrhea. Permanently discontinue NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 4 diarrhea or Grade = 2 diarrhea that occurs after maximal dose reduction.
  • Hepatotoxicity: Monitor liver function tests monthly for the first 3 months of treatment, then every 3 months while on treatment and as clinically indicated. Withhold NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 3 liver abnormalities and permanently discontinue NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 4 liver abnormalities.
  • Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: NERLYNX can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (= 5%) were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, rash, stomatitis, decreased appetite, muscle spasms, dyspepsia, AST or ALT increase, nail disorder, dry skin, abdominal distention, epistaxis, weight decreased and urinary tract infection.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Puma Biotechnology, Inc. at 1-844-NERLYNX (1-844-637-5969) and www.NERLYNX.com or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

  • Gastric acid reducing agents: Avoid concomitant use with proton pump inhibitors (PPI) and H2-receptor antagonists. Separate NERLYNX by 3 hours after antacid dosing.
  • Strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use.
  • Strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers: Avoid concomitant use.
  • P-glycoprotein (P-gp) substrates: Monitor for adverse reactions of narrow therapeutic agents that are P-gp substrates when used concomitantly with NERLYNX.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

  • Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for additional safety information.

The recommended dose of NERLYNX is 240 mg (six 40 mg tablets) given orally once daily with food, continuously for one year. Antidiarrheal prophylaxis should be initiated with the first dose of NERLYNX and continued during the first 2 months (56 days) of treatment and as needed thereafter.

To help ensure patients have access to NERLYNX, Puma has implemented the Puma Patient Lynx support program to assist patients and healthcare providers with reimbursement support and referrals to resources that can help with financial assistance. More information on the Puma Patient Lynx program can be found at www.NERLYNX.com or 1-855-816-5421.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology can be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits from the collaboration between Puma and Strata. All statements other than historical facts are forwardlooking statements and are based on Pumas current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Pumas actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties are identified in Pumas filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Puma assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Puma Biotechnology Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.07.18
Here's Why Puma Biotechnology Rose 11.7% in June (MotleyFool)
26.06.18
Why Puma Biotechnology Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
26.06.18
Why General Electric, Puma Biotechnology, and Lennar Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
10.05.18
Here's Why Puma Biotechnology Inc. Is Sinking Today (MotleyFool)
09.05.18
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q1 Loss Per Share $0.65 (Reuters Business)
03.04.18
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology And Pint Pharma Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Nerlynx In Latin America (Reuters Business)
02.04.18
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology ?Nerlynx Included As Recommended Treatment Option In NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines (Reuters Business)
02.03.18
Why Puma Biotechnology Shares Jumped 15% Today (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Puma Biotechnology News
RSS Feed
Puma Biotechnology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Puma Biotechnology Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2016Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2015Puma Biotechnology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.03.2016Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Puma Biotechnology Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Puma Biotechnology News

13.07.18Here's Why Puma Biotechnology Rose 11.7% in June
26.06.18Why Puma Biotechnology Stock Soared Today
26.06.18Why General Electric. Puma Biotechnology. and Lennar Jumped Today
Weitere Puma Biotechnology News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum Sie jetzt mit der Altersvorsorge beginnen sollten
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Zu hoch gepokert! Netflix enttäuscht Börsianer
Stimmungswechsel am Ölmarkt  das sollten Anleger jetzt beachten!
US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Puma Biotechnology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Puma Biotechnology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kreditwürdigkeit der Türkei rutscht weiter ab
Zinsverluste deutscher Sparer erreichen neuen Rekord
Wie Alterung und Automatisierung die Sozialsysteme strapaziert
Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus
Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich minus 14 Prozent: Abozahlen hinter Erwartungen

News von

7 Gründe, warum man eine Playstation 4 kaufen sollte statt einer Nintendo Switch
Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen
Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen. Bitcoin steigt über 7.000-Dollar-Marke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Ausland
22:10 Uhr
Elektroautobauer NIO: Tesla kann gar nicht erfolgreich sein
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9