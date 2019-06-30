finanzen.net
09.01.2020 23:15
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on January 8, 2020 the Compensation Committee of Pumas Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 29,750 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Pumas 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the awards vesting commencement date, January 1, 2020, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in August 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Puma Biotechnology Inc

10.05.2019Puma Biotechnology NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
01.10.2018Puma Biotechnology OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.10.2018Puma Biotechnology OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2016Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2015Puma Biotechnology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.05.2019Puma Biotechnology NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Puma Biotechnology Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
08.01.20Is Puma Biotechnology a Buy?
