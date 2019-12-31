finanzen.net
23.04.2020 22:15

Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020, following the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results.

The call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2093 (international). Please dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the "Puma Biotechnology Conference Call. A live webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the Puma Biotechnology website at http://www.pumabiotechnology.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call and will be archived on Pumas website for 90 days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

10.05.2019Puma Biotechnology NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
01.10.2018Puma Biotechnology OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.10.2018Puma Biotechnology OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
11.05.2018Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2016Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2015Puma Biotechnology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.05.2019Puma Biotechnology NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

