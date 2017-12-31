Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday,
August 9, 2018 following release of its second quarter 2018 financial
results.
The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or
1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least ten minutes in
advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the "Puma
Biotechnology Conference Call. A live webcast of the conference call
and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the
Puma Biotechnology website at http://www.pumabiotechnology.com.
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after
completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for
90 days.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates PB272 (neratinib,
oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the
extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage
HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant
trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as
NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma
Biotechnology, Inc.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the webcast of the presentation contain
forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits
of NERLYNX® and neratinib, the Companys clinical trials and the
announcement of data relative to those trials. All forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated
results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and
assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially
from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are
not limited to, the risk factors disclosed in the periodic and current
reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission
from time to time, including the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005847/en/