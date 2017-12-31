Puma Biotechnology to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,
President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company
at 10:40 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 16, at the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Health Care Conference 2018. The conference will be held at Encore
at the Wynn in Las Vegas.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Companys
website at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30
days.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates PB272 (neratinib,
oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the
extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage
HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant
trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as
NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma
Biotechnology, Inc.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements
other than historical facts are forwardlooking statements and are based
on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Forwardlooking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual
results to differ materially from the anticipated results and
expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These risk
and uncertainties are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for
the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and any subsequent documents we file
with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The
Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006400/en/