PumpWorks Unveils New PWA-SL  a Metallic Sealless ANSI Pump Designed to Take on Any Application, Not Just Extreme Fluids

PumpWorks, a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps, today unveiled the PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump, designed to take on all applications of a typical ANSI pump, while eliminating the need for mechanical seals and seal support systems.

With this latest addition to PumpWorks PWA product line, PumpWorks is leveraging their revolutionary Carbon-Fiber Filled PEEK (CFFP) containment shell to create a Sealless pump with ZERO eddy current losses; increasing efficiency and eliminating heat generation. The PWA-SL design allows for back pull out field upgrades of a wide range of existing ANSI pumps in a matter of minutes.

Trey Maxwell, Vice President, Manufacturing, said, "The new PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump integrates our best technology to provide industrial customers with unbeatable reliability and optimized pumping operations with the least amount of downtime possible due to its cutting-edge design.

The PWA-SL will also feature PumpWorks patented GEN|2 Powerframe with a 5 Year Unconditional Warranty, 5 Year Oil Change Interval, ISOMAGTM Magnetic Isolators and the latest Predict PlusTM Integrated Proactive Health Monitoring Device.

David Little, CEO DXP Enterprises, said, "DXPs focus is providing solutions to our customers technical and operating challenges. The PumpWorks team has listened to our customers and today they launched what I believe to be one of our most innovative products. The PWA-SL is a game changer.

The PWA-SL is available immediately through all DXP Service Centers and other PumpWorks Authorized Distributors Worldwide.

About PumpWorks

PumpWorks is a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps that are made in the USA.

PumpWorks headquartered in Houston, Texas, manufactures a wide range of centrifugal process pumps exceeding ANSI/ ASME B73.3 and other standards for the chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, oil and gas, mining, power generation, waste treatment and general industrial industries. Teamed with a vast distribution network, the PumpWorks team of highly experienced staff stands ready to provide the very best quality, price and delivery  meeting the customers exact specification needs, each and every time. PumpWorks manufactures and tests all pumps in the USA with a considerably shorter delivery time than competitors. PumpWorks also offers open access for end users and specifiers to select their pump online through a pump selection software ePOD (Electronic Pump On Demand).

PumpWorks is a wholly owned subsidiary of DXP Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE)

