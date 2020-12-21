Aktien in diesem Artikel

Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization, resulting from an IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics joint venture, today announced a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies, a pioneer and leader in immune-driven medicine. Q2 Solutions will offer its customers the immunoSEQ® Assay, Adaptives next-generation sequencing (NGS) based immunosequencing solution, which is used to quantify adaptive immune receptors at high-throughput, leveraging the companys new immunosequencing kit. Q2 Solutions will also offer immunoSEQ® T-MAP COVID, a proprietary research product and data analysis service to accurately and reproducibly assess the T cell immune response to COVID-19 vaccines in development and track the persistence of that response over time. The specific terms of the partnership are confidential.

"We are delighted to be the first large global laboratory services organization to enter into a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies to provide clinical trial services with both immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, the first molecular T cell monitoring tool for SARS-CoV-2, said Kellie Yarnell, VP, Genomic Laboratories, Q2 Solutions. "These new genomics services will further expand our global Immuno-Oncology and COVID-19 comprehensive testing portfolio solutions offered to our pharma clients, emphasized Dr. Patrice Hugo, Chief Scientific Officer at Q2 Solutions.

The immunoSEQ Assay allows pharmaceutical companies to understand adaptive immune responses, which adds valuable insight throughout the drug development lifecycle including efficacy, dosing, optimal drug combinations, mechanisms of action, safety and adverse event monitoring. It also provides drug developers with a way to identify key biomarkers of drug response and/or diagnostic targets. The technology enables accurate and quantitative assessment of the T cell characteristics and dynamics, including the unparalleled power to understand immune responses to COVID-19 in never-before-possible ways through the immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID platform.

"We are excited to partner with Q2 Solutions, one of the worlds premier clinical R&D service providers, to offer immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID to their pharmaceutical customers, said Julie Rubinstein, President, Adaptive Biotechnologies. "By translating the genetics of the adaptive immune system at massive scale with a clinically robust assay, Q2 Solutions can help advance their customers clinical programs to address SARS-CoV-2, as well as in immune-mediated disease areas.

Q2 Solutions will run studies directly for its pharma and biotech clients, utilizing both blood and tumor tissue sample matrices. Q2 Solutions will use Adaptives proprietary bioinformatics pipeline to perform analytical testing and data analysis before releasing to pharma customers. For more information on immunoSEQ, visit www.immunoseq.com.

About Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions is a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization providing comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions. Leveraging our next generation technologies, we deliver agile and precise services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We provide scientific expertise and innovative solutions for ADME, bioanalytical, genomics, vaccines and central laboratory services, including flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, immunoassay, molecular and companion diagnostics, with meticulous regional and global clinical trial implementation support and high-quality data delivery. At Q2 Solutions, our work is rooted in research, grounded in collaboration, and guided by our passion to turn the hope of patients and caregivers around the world into the help they need. To learn more, visit www.q2labsolutions.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is natures most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech.

