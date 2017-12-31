QIAGEN announces European launch of QIAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced
the launch of QIAstat-Dx® in Europe, providing a one-step,
fully integrated molecular analysis of common syndromes as tested for in
syndromes in infections, oncology and other diseases. The launch follows
the closing of the acquisition of Stat-Dx announced in January 2018 and
the successful completion of defined development activities by Stat-Dx.
Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.
QIAstat-Dx (formerly Stat-Dx DiagCORE®) represents the
next-generation in multiplex molecular diagnostic systems that enables
fast, cost-effective and flexible syndromic testing with novel Sample to
Insight solutions powered by QIAGEN chemistries. The system, based on
the proprietary DiagCORE® technology, received CE-IVD marking
in January 2018 and already has a significant installed base among early
adopters. QIAstat-Dx is now being launched with an upgraded
CE-IVD-marked respiratory panel that detects 21 pathogens. The panel is
the first test in a deep and broad pipeline of planned assays for
QIAstat-Dx which spans infectious diseases, oncology, companion
diagnostics and other disease areas.
"We are pleased to launch QIAstat-Dx and are excited about its features
and capabilities which position it as the next generation of innovation
for multiplex syndromic testing, said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive
Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "We are today launching in Europe and expect to
have launched QIAstat-Dx system in most countries worldwide by the first
half of 2019, including in the United States, and subject to regulatory
clearances. A very promising pipeline of future applications and assays
will add exciting value to our customers, including capabilities and
assays in companion diagnostics and oncology, as well as in quantitative
analysis and immunoassay testing.
Please find the full press release here
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006110/en/