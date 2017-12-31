19.04.2018 22:05
QIAGEN announces European launch of QIAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAstat-Dx® in Europe, providing a one-step, fully integrated molecular analysis of common syndromes as tested for in syndromes in infections, oncology and other diseases. The launch follows the closing of the acquisition of Stat-Dx announced in January 2018 and the successful completion of defined development activities by Stat-Dx. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

QIAstat-Dx (formerly Stat-Dx DiagCORE®) represents the next-generation in multiplex molecular diagnostic systems that enables fast, cost-effective and flexible syndromic testing with novel Sample to Insight solutions powered by QIAGEN chemistries. The system, based on the proprietary DiagCORE® technology, received CE-IVD marking in January 2018 and already has a significant installed base among early adopters. QIAstat-Dx is now being launched with an upgraded CE-IVD-marked respiratory panel that detects 21 pathogens. The panel is the first test in a deep and broad pipeline of planned assays for QIAstat-Dx which spans infectious diseases, oncology, companion diagnostics and other disease areas.

"We are pleased to launch QIAstat-Dx and are excited about its features and capabilities which position it as the next generation of innovation for multiplex syndromic testing, said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "We are today launching in Europe and expect to have launched QIAstat-Dx system in most countries worldwide by the first half of 2019, including in the United States, and subject to regulatory clearances. A very promising pipeline of future applications and assays will add exciting value to our customers, including capabilities and assays in companion diagnostics and oncology, as well as in quantitative analysis and immunoassay testing.

