QIAGEN: Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052/ Share Repurchase

QIAGEN N.V. announces that it will initiate the repurchase of a fourth tranche of shares under the share repurchase program which was announced by an ad hoc announcement dated January 31, 2018.

In the time period between May 10, 2019 until June 18, 2019, at the latest, a fourth tranche of up to 2 million common shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to USD 50 million (or the equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case without ancillary purchasing costs) shall be repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the average closing price for the last five trading days prior to the day of purchase on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold the shares in treasury in order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration plans. The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2017 to acquire own shares.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of QIAGEN N.V. through a financial institution commissioned by the Company. The financial institution will decide on the timing of the share purchase independently, without being influenced by the Company.

