QIAGEN: Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052/ Share Repurchase

QIAGEN N.V. announces that it will initiate the repurchase of a fourth
tranche of shares under the share repurchase program which was announced
by an ad hoc announcement dated January 31, 2018.
In the time period between May 10, 2019 until June 18, 2019, at the
latest, a fourth tranche of up to 2 million common shares of the Company
having a total purchase price of up to USD 50 million (or the equivalent
Euro amount thereof, in each case without ancillary purchasing costs)
shall be repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per
share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the average
closing price for the last five trading days prior to the day of
purchase on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange by more than 10%.
The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold the shares in treasury in
order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration
plans. The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the
Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual
General Meeting on June 21, 2017 to acquire own shares.
The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of
QIAGEN N.V. through a financial institution commissioned by the Company.
The financial institution will decide on the timing of the share
purchase independently, without being influenced by the Company.
