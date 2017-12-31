QIAGEN Launches AdnaTest Liquid Biopsy Kits in Prostate and Lung Cancer

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today launched
two novel liquid biopsy panels to evaluate circulating tumor cells
(CTCs) in the growing field of research into molecular mechanisms in
prostate and lung cancers. The AdnaTest ProstateCancerPanel AR-V7 Kit
and AdnaTest LungCancer Kit will be introduced at the American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting from April
14-18 in Chicago.
Also at the AACR conference, more than 40 scientific abstracts are
highlighting studies relying on applications of a broad range of
QIAGENs Sample to Insight solutions differentiated sample
technologies, tools for analysis on platforms for next-generation
sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and bioinformatics
solutions to deliver actionable insights from molecular testing.
"We are excited to collaborate with the cancer research community at
AACR 2018 in driving innovative science to fulfill the hope of improving
patient care. Our AdnaTest liquid biopsy-based portfolio now offers
molecular characterization in leading cancers with insights into tumor
biology, pathways, relevant biomarkers, cancer progression and even
resistance to therapy, said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President
and head of QIAGENs Life Sciences Business Area. "Abstracts being
presented at AACR feature dozens of novel solutions from our Sample to
Insight portfolio for discovery research and clinical development, with
promise for transforming the future of cancer care.
AdnaTest ProstateCancerPanel AR-V7 Kit
The new AdnaTests build on QIAGENs proprietary AdnaTest Combination
of Combinations Principle technology, a highly specific
immunomagnetic cell-selection system for enriching circulating tumor
cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood that allows sensitive analysis
of cancer-associated gene expression.
