12.04.2018 22:05
QIAGEN Launches AdnaTest Liquid Biopsy Kits in Prostate and Lung Cancer

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today launched two novel liquid biopsy panels to evaluate circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the growing field of research into molecular mechanisms in prostate and lung cancers. The AdnaTest ProstateCancerPanel AR-V7 Kit and AdnaTest LungCancer Kit will be introduced at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting from April 14-18 in Chicago.

Also at the AACR conference, more than 40 scientific abstracts are highlighting studies relying on applications of a broad range of QIAGENs Sample to Insight solutions  differentiated sample technologies, tools for analysis on platforms for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and bioinformatics solutions to deliver actionable insights from molecular testing.

"We are excited to collaborate with the cancer research community at AACR 2018 in driving innovative science to fulfill the hope of improving patient care. Our AdnaTest liquid biopsy-based portfolio now offers molecular characterization in leading cancers with insights into tumor biology, pathways, relevant biomarkers, cancer progression and even resistance to therapy, said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President and head of QIAGENs Life Sciences Business Area. "Abstracts being presented at AACR feature dozens of novel solutions from our Sample to Insight portfolio for discovery research and clinical development, with promise for transforming the future of cancer care.

AdnaTest ProstateCancerPanel AR-V7 Kit

The new AdnaTests build on QIAGENs proprietary AdnaTest Combination of Combinations Principle technology, a highly specific immunomagnetic cell-selection system for enriching circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood that allows sensitive analysis of cancer-associated gene expression.

Please find the full press release here

