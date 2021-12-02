  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ETF-Sparpläne mit Xtrackers ETFs - einfach, transparent und flexibel Vermögen aufbauen! Jetzt informieren!-w-
02.12.2021 07:10

QIAGEN Launches CE-marked Version of QuantiFERON® SARS-CoV-2 to Assess T-cell Response to COVID-19

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the CE marking of its QuantiFERON® SARS-CoV-2 assay that measures T-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 and aids in the assessment of immunity in individuals who have received COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines stimulate the body to produce antibodies and activate T-cells to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Serology tests, which measure the antibodies, often generate positive test results after vaccination but are unable to assess cellular responses. The QuantiFERON® SARS-CoV-2 assay detects CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses, thereby enabling a much more comprehensive assessment of immunity generated by COVID-19 vaccines.

The QuantiFERON® SARS-CoV-2 assay is based on QIAGENs QuantiFERON® interferon gamma release technology, which is globally recognized as an easy-to-use T-cell assay that employs whole blood and  unlike other T-cell assays  does not require the purification of lymphocytes for T-cell measurement.

"T-cells provide valuable insights into our immune systems response to COVID-19, said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "The more we know about this epidemic, the better equipped the world will be to address this threat that will stay with us, he said. "We are excited about our QuantiFERON technology enabling the assessment of immune responses that are crucial for the prevention and management of the disease.

T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 declines much more slowly than antibody response and may indicate how severe the course of an illness triggered by SARS-CoV-2 will be in infected patients, and how immune those are who have recovered many months  possibly even years  after having been infected.

Further information on the product can be found at here.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of September 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Category: Corporate

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Nachrichten zu Qiagen NV Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Qiagen NV Registered News
RSS Feed
Qiagen NV Registered zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Qiagen NV Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Qiagen NV Registered News

29.11.21QIAGEN und DiaSorin erweitern Zugang zu Tests auf latente TB in den USA mit FDA-Zulassung des QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus Tests für LIAISON®-XS-Plattformen
26.11.21QIAGEN bestätigt Wirksamkeit seiner PCR-Tests auf SARS-CoV-2 angesichts der neuen Coronavirus-Variante B.1.1.529
26.11.21QIAGEN reaffirms effectiveness of its SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests in light of the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529
03.11.21QIAGEN meldet starke Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal und die ersten neun Monate 2021
03.11.21QIAGEN Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months Of 2021
08.11.21QIAGEN verpflichtet sich zur Verringerung der Kohlenstoffemissionen und setzt sich das wissenschaftlich fundierte Ziel. bis 2050 "net zero" Emissionen zu erreichen
05.11.21QIAGEN und BD legen Patentverletzungsprozess bei
29.11.21QIAGEN and DiaSorin widen access to latent TB testing in the U.S. with FDA approval of QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus assay on LIAISON® XS
02.11.21QIAGEN erweitert das QIAstat-Dx-Testmenü um ein 4-Plex-Atemwegs-Panel zur Differenzierung zwischen Grippe-A- und B-Viren. RSV und SARS-CoV-2
02.11.21QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx testing menu with respiratory four-plex panel that differentiates between flu. RSV and SARS-CoV-2
Weitere Qiagen NV Registered News
Werbung

Trading-News

Handeln Sie ohne Transaktionskosten bei der Consorsbank: Jetzt auch Derivate auf US-Basiswerte von Société Générale
Biontech: Neue Impulse Durch Mutationen!
Vontobel: Hedgefonds setzten auf diese Technologieaktien
Daimler blickt optimistisch nach China - Aktie rollt weiter
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Interview mit Hans-Jürgen Friedrich
Ein Klassenunterschied
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Qiagen NV Registered-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Qiagen NV Registered Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bad Bunny und Audio-Auren  Spotifys geniale Masche
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Es ist eine Koalition für die Stadt  nicht fürs Land
In Deutschlands Wohnungen blüht der Schimmel  das können Sie dagegen tun
Ist Tech schon wieder billig? Diese 3 Aktien sagen Ja

News von

Best of Prime: Wachstumsstark, innovativ, flexibel - Acht Aktien, die Sie jetzt haben sollten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Chance auf Stabilisierung?
DAX gut zwei Prozent im Plus - Börsen wieder auf Erholungskurs - Omikron-Sorge schwindet
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Drohende Patentklage um Covid-Vakzin drückt Moderna
Laufende Erträge: Was Sie beim Kauf von ETFs mit hohen Ausschüttungen beachten sollten

Heute im Fokus

Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich -- Ströer erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Asambeauty

EU-Länder einigen sich auf Position für mehr Transparenz bei Krypto-Transfers. Fed: US-Wirtschaft mit bescheidenem bis moderaten Tempo gewachsen. TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen