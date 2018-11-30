QIAGEN Launches First FDA-Approved Companion Diagnostic Using FGFR Alterations to Help Guide the Treatment of Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced
the U.S. launch of its novel therascreen® FGFR
RGQ RT-PCR Kit (therascreen FGFR Kit) as a companion diagnostic
to help guide the use of the newly approved FGFR kinase inhibitor,
BALVERSA (erdafitinib), developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc.
(Janssen). The test will aid in identifying patients with urothelial
cancer whose tumors have certain alterations in the fibroblast growth
factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
co-approved the new test with BALVERSA, as announced today by Janssen.
Urothelial cancer begins in tissues lining the bladder and other
genitourinary organs and is the sixth most common type of cancer in the
United States. An estimated 15,000 patients a year in the United States
are diagnosed with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, but current
treatment options are limited so the prognosis is poor. A percentage of
urothelial carcinoma tumors have certain FGFR alterations which are
thought to be key drivers of tumor growth. Detection of these
alterations utilizing the companion diagnostic will help identify
patients eligible for treatment with BALVERSA. The therascreen
FGFR Kit will run on QIAGENs Rotor-Gene Q MDx, a member of the modular
QIAsymphony family of automation solutions and leverages a worldwide
exclusive license for in-vitro diagnostic use of FGFR3:TACC3 fusions
from Columbia University.
"We are very excited about the launch of the new therascreen FGFR
Kit, the first companion diagnostic test to obtain FDA approval for
detection of FGFR gene alterations to guide therapy in any cancer
indication. Using our test to help guide treatment decisions in
urothelial cancer will address a high unmet medical need among
patients, said Thierry Bernard, Senior Vice President and Head of
QIAGENs Molecular Diagnostics Business Area. "The new therascreen
FGFR Kit and significant testing capacities at leading laboratories will
be available through QIAGENs Day-One Lab Readiness program to
accelerate the availability of innovations in Precision Medicine.
An updated list of laboratories offering the new therascreen FGFR
Kit under QIAGENs Day-One Lab Readiness program is available on
QIAGENs FGFR lab finder web page (www.qiagen.com/fgfr-lab-finder).
QIAGEN is a pioneer in Precision Medicine and the global leader in
collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to
co-develop companion diagnostics, which detect clinically relevant
genetic abnormalities to provide insights that guide clinical
decision-making on the use of drugs in diseases such as cancer. QIAGEN
has an unmatched depth and breadth of technologies from NGS to PCR for
companion diagnostic development and is currently working under master
collaboration agreements with more than 25 companies to develop and
commercialize companion diagnostic tests for their drug candidates. The therascreen
FGFR Kit co-approval with BALVERSA marks the sixth FDA approval of a
therapy with a QIAGEN companion diagnostic assay. For more information
on QIAGENs companion diagnostics please visit www.qiagen.com.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global
provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain
valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks
of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and
proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make
these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics
software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant,
actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless
and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than
500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human
healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and
biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December
31, 2018, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,000 people in over 35
locations worldwide.
