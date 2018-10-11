QIAGEN Launches Novel RNA-Seq Library Preparation Solutions for Next-Generation Sequencing

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced
the launch of a breakthrough technology enabling faster, simpler library
preparation for RNA sequencing. A key element of this portfolio is the
QIAseq FastSelect
RNA Removal Kit which provides a novel
solution for scientists to target RNA types that are irrelevant to their
research and remove them from RNA-seq libraries for next-generation
sequencing (NGS). The global market size for library preparation kits
for RNA-seq is believed to be about $400 million.
In addition to a highly competitive and differentiated line of RNA-seq
solutions, several other QIAGEN solutions for accurate, efficient NGS
will be showcased at ASHG 2018, the conference of the American Society
of Human Genetics from October 16-20 in San Diego. In addition, more
than 15 studies relying upon QIAseq solutions, the GeneReader NGS System
and other QIAGEN Sample to Insight products will be presented in ASHG
2018 scientific sessions, demonstrating the unique positioning of QIAGEN
in this rapidly growing market of next generation sequencing.
"The QIAseq FastSelect RNA Removal Kit allows rapid selective removal of
RNA classes from any sample, even the most difficult FFPE samples,
enabling researchers to attain high quality, reproducible RNA sequencing
results while at the same time minimizing time requirements and cost.
The QIAseq Fastselect RNA kit can accomplish in one simple workflow step
what current RNA sequencing library preparation solutions achieve in
over 30 steps. By using a range of proprietary, novel technologies, the
QIAseq FastSelect RNA Removal kit therefore radically simplifies and
speeds up RNA removal. Off-the-shelf options include rRNA or globin mRNA
removal, while custom RNA removal solutions for selected transcripts can
be designed by QIAGEN, said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President
of QIAGENs Life Sciences Business Area.
