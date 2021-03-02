QIAGEN Launches QIAcube Connect MDx Platform for Automated Sample Processing in Diagnostic Labs

  • Suche
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the global launch of the QIAcube Connect MDx, a flexible platform for automated sample processing that will now be available to molecular diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and Canada, the European Union and other markets worldwide.

QIAcube Connect MDx is an enhanced instrument from the QIAcube product line for in-vitro diagnostic applications (IVD) that tests samples taken from the human body. The fully automated, flexible system with diagnostic and research protocols can be used in combination with QIAGENs gold standard QIAamp DSP kits and PAXgene Blood RNA extraction kits.

This expansion to clinical applications complements the use of QIAcube Connect and the QIAcube HT instruments in life science applications. QIAGEN has placed more than 9,800 instruments of the QIAcube instrument family by the end of 2020. It also further enhances QIAGENs automated sample preparation portfolio led by the QIAsymphony flagship system.

The new QIAcube Connect MDx version is compliant with medical device design standards and regulations and increases lab-process safety with a complete IVD system, which can also be used to prepare SARS-CoV-2 and other viral samples for diagnostic testing. The platform can be used with over 80 QIAGEN kits and more than 140 standard protocols and ensures full standardization of the purification of multiple sample types.

Researchers can be freed up from repetitive and costly manual processing by allowing laboratories to automate the first steps of molecular diagnostic workflows through the use of QIAGENs gold-standard spin column technologies for DNA, RNA and protein sample processing.

Please find the full press release here.

For more information about QIAcube Connect MDx platform, please visit our product page. Further information on QIAGENs response to the coronavirus outbreak can be found here.

