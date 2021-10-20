QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q3 2021 and First Nine Months of 2021

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, at approximately 21:05 Central European Time (CET) / 16:05 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 4 at 14:30 Frankfurt time /13:30 London time/ 9:30 New York time. It will be hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer. (For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, the timing of our investor conference call will be held 30 minutes earlier than usual.)

Conference call and webcast details

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 929 477 0324 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9127 (UK), +49 (0) 69 2222 25575 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference ID: 9986160

The webcast will be accessible at:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503232&tp_key=bd0c5f8a13

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503232&tp_key=bd0c5f8a13

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

