QIAGEN N.V. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

17.04.2018 13:52
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) plans as previously announced to release its report on results for the first quarter 2018 on Wednesday, May 2 shortly after 22:00 Central European Time (CET) / 16:00 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A conference call is planned for Thursday, May 3, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT hosted by Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call will begin at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT on May 3, 2018. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing: +1 760 294 1674 (U.S.), +44 203 059 5869 (UK), +49 69 566 037 000 (Germany)

The webcast will be accessible at www.qiagen.com/de/about-us/investors/corporate-calendar.

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link: https://services.choruscall.eu/links/qiagen180503.html.

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2017, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

