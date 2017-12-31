QIAGEN N.V. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) plans as
previously announced to release its report on results for the first
quarter 2018 on Wednesday, May 2 shortly after 22:00 Central European
Time (CET) / 16:00 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A conference call is
planned for Thursday, May 3, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT hosted by Peer M.
Schatz, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial
Officer.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The conference call will begin at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT on May 3,
2018. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing: +1 760 294
1674 (U.S.), +44 203 059 5869 (UK), +49 69 566 037 000 (Germany)
The webcast will be accessible at www.qiagen.com/de/about-us/investors/corporate-calendar.
A conference call replay will be available by using the following link: https://services.choruscall.eu/links/qiagen180503.html.
Contact: IR@qiagen.com
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding
company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions
that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples
containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate
and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other
materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready
for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data
to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these
together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides
solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular
Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics),
Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences
research). As of December 31, 2017, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,700
people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found
at http://www.qiagen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005917/en/