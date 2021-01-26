  • Suche
26.01.2021 13:10

QIAGEN N.V. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9,at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) / 16:05 Eastern Standard Time (EST).

A conference call is planned for Wednesday, February 10, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST, hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call and webcast details

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 646 828 8193 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK), +49 (0)69 2222 2018 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference ID: 2900586

The webcast will be accessible at:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1422345&tp_key=e2c7f9a1ee

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1422345&tp_key=e2c7f9a1ee

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,300 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

