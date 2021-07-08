  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
08.07.2021 22:22

QIAGENs NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay Secures CE-IVD Certification for Automated Testing to Detect Human Adenovirus Infections

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay for the identification and quantification of human adenovirus (HAdV) DNA has received CE-IVD certification for the European Union and other countries that accept this marking.

This milestone marks the 15th assay available on the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems, which is considered one of the broadest menus available among competitors. The tests can be run in true random access along with Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). Additional assays planned for CE-IVD launch in 2021 include Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV I/II), Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) as well as an FDA submission for Chlamydia & Gonorrhea (CT/NG).

Testing for the human adenovirus is critical since it can cause severe respiratory and other diseases in patients with weakened immune systems, a common consequence of organ transplantation.

The new HAdV Quant Assay was developed in partnership with Sentinel Diagnostics, an IVD company engaged in the development and production of diagnostic kits for Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics. The availability of the HAdV assay strengthens the current NeuMoDx transplant assay menu that already includes CE-marked tests for cytomegalovirus (CMV), EpsteinBarr virus (EBV) and BK Virus (BKV) viral load monitoring for the management of immunocompromised patients, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation.

All of these assays make use of QIAGENs automated, three-step NeuMoDx solutions that extract DNA from blood or urine to isolate the target nucleic acids and then conduct a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to target conserved sequences in the HAdV genome.

The NeuMoDx solutions currently offer CE-IVD tests for various viral and bacterial pathogens. Aside from assays for respiratory infections from SARS-CoV-2 to the 4-Plex test for Influenza A and B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 covering the most common respiratory pathogens, there are tests for blood-borne viruses and post-transplant monitoring for CMV, EBV and BKV. The menu also features assays covering sexual and reproductive health including HPV and Chlamydia trachomatis.

Learn more about the NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay at https://go.qiagen.com/neumodx

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

Nachrichten zu Qiagen NV Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Qiagen NV Registered News
RSS Feed
Qiagen NV Registered zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Qiagen NV Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Qiagen NV Registered News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Qiagen NV Registered News
Werbung

Trading-News

Schießt der Öl-Preis jetzt durch die Decke?
Vontobel: Interview: Cyber Security Index - So sichern Sie ihr Depot ab
PKW-Zulassungen noch unter Vorkrisenniveau - BMW-Aktie ist angeschlagen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Index in Vorbörse unter Druck
DZ BANK - Zurückeroberung des GD 20 löst Kaufsignal aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nordex überrascht mit erneuten Kapitalerhöhungen
Heute um 18:30 Uhr: Wie Sie aktiv die UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele unterstützen können : Webinar von Ginmon
Webkonferenz von Ladies für Ladies: "Goodbye Sparbuch, welcome Börse"
Fünf Thesen für eine bessere Altersvorsorge
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Qiagen NV Registered-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Qiagen NV Registered Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was das neue Inflationsziel der EZB für Sparer bedeutet
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Das werden sie bitter bereuen  das riskante Strafzins-Diktat der Banken
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

DAX im Minus: Konjunkturängste schicken Europas Börsen auf Talfahrt
Leerverkäufer haben Nel Asa auf dem Kieker
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Talfahrt des Uber-Rivalen Didi geht weiter
Nvidia-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Warum die Rallye weitergeht
Börsen-Ausblick: Elf Aktien, Fonds und Zertifikate für das zweite Halbjahr

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- US-Handel endet schwach -- EZB: Strategie und neues Inflationsziel - Überschreitung zugelassen -- Millionenstrafe für BMW und VW -- Lufthansa, SAP, TeamViewer im Fokus

Baidu, Alibaba & Co.: China-Aktien taumeln in USA weiter - DiDi wird zum Debakel. Bilfinger sieht sich nach ergänzenden Zukäufen um. Caterpillar will Verkauf bestimmter Motoren einstellen. Brandenburgs Umweltministerium: Tesla baute drei Tanks ohne Genehmigung. Evonik nimmt neue Großanlage für Spezialkunststoff in Betrieb. Zweiter SAP-Betriebsrat legt Amt nieder.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Information sind Ihnen vor dem Kauf eines Wertpapiers wichtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen