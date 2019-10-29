finanzen.net
29.10.2019 22:05
QIAGENs QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus Test Added to the Global Drug Facility Catalog for Public Health Efforts

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus (QFT®-Plus) has been added to the diagnostic catalog of the Stop TB Partnerships Global Drug Facility (GDF), opening a new channel to reach countries with a high incidence of tuberculosis (TB), in particular areas where QIAGEN has no direct commercial presence.

The GDF is the largest provider to the public sector of quality-assured tuberculosis medicines, diagnostics and laboratory supplies. Operating a unique pooled procurement system, the GDF facilitates access and helps match demand for TB diagnostics and drugs with funding from donors, governments and non-governmental organizations.

The acceptance of QFT-Plus for the GDF catalog advances QIAGENs strategy to help expand screening with modern blood-based assays for latent TB infection in regions with a high disease burden but limited resources. In addition, QIAGEN is working with the World Health Organization (WHO), governments and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) in the global fight to eradicate TB. In its Global Tuberculosis Report 2019, the WHO endorsed QFT-Plus for diagnosis of latent TB infection as part of its new guidelines to target prevention in the goal to eradicate TB. QIAGEN is supporting QFT-Plus accessibility through GDF with additional training and educational programs.

For more information about QFT-Plus, please visit www.quantiferon.com.

Please find the full press release here.

###

