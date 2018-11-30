finanzen.net
QIAGEN to deliver genomic insights for Japans new molecular oncology clinical research and precision medicine initiative

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) offering was selected by the National Cancer Center of Japan, as part of the Japans Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfares precision medicine program, for the analysis, interpretation and reporting of molecular oncology and oncogenetic screening of cancer patients to contribute to the identification of targeted therapy treatment and clinical trial options.

Japans Center for Cancer Genomics and Advanced Therapeutics (C-CAT), a unit within the National Cancer Center (NCC) of Japan, will use QIAGENs QCI platform including expert curated evidence knowledge bases, bioinformatics software and data center infrastructure to support the C-CATs molecular profiling services for core and cooperative hospitals of the countrys cancer genomic medicine program. QIAGEN has established an in-country data center in Tokyo, compliant with Japanese data security and privacy regulations, to support this national program.

QCI is a cloud-based clinical decision support software platform used to generate actionable insights from next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. QCI leverages QIAGENs expert manually curated evidence knowledge base that includes more than 10 million biomedical findings and thereby be far represents the worlds largest commercial database of curated evidence data on somatic and inherited genetic variants. QCI-Interpret minimizes the complexity and cost of determining the significance of NGS data and automates guidelines for clinical actionability from leading oncology and pathology organizations.

Please find the full press release here.

