QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that
its QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) offering was selected by the National
Cancer Center of Japan, as part of the Japans Ministry of Health,
Labour and Welfares precision medicine program, for the analysis,
interpretation and reporting of molecular oncology and oncogenetic
screening of cancer patients to contribute to the identification of
targeted therapy treatment and clinical trial options.
Japans Center for Cancer Genomics and Advanced Therapeutics (C-CAT), a
unit within the National Cancer Center (NCC) of Japan, will use QIAGENs
QCI platform including expert curated evidence knowledge bases,
bioinformatics software and data center infrastructure to support the
C-CATs molecular profiling services for core and cooperative hospitals
of the countrys cancer genomic medicine program. QIAGEN has established
an in-country data center in Tokyo, compliant with Japanese data
security and privacy regulations, to support this national program.
QCI is a cloud-based clinical decision support software platform used to
generate actionable insights from next-generation sequencing (NGS) data.
QCI leverages QIAGENs expert manually curated evidence knowledge base
that includes more than 10 million biomedical findings and thereby be
far represents the worlds largest commercial database of curated
evidence data on somatic and inherited genetic variants. QCI-Interpret
minimizes the complexity and cost of determining the significance of NGS
data and automates guidelines for clinical actionability from leading
oncology and pathology organizations.
Please find the full press release here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006000/en/