Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received 510(k)
clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
Quidels CLIA Waived QuickVue® Influenza A+B assay for the rapid,
differential detection of influenza types A and B.
In a recent clinical study, Quidels QuickVue® Influenza A+B test was
shown to meet the FDAs reclassification criteria for Class II Rapid
Influenza Diagnostic Tests and is available for sale in the United
States. The assay allows for the rapid, qualitative detection of
influenza type A and type B antigens directly in nasal swab and
nasopharyngeal swab specimens from symptomatic patients.
"Influenza is a highly contagious, acute, viral infection of the
respiratory tract, and rapid diagnosis is critical to avoid potentially
serious complications. Recent CDC figures and positivity rates from our
Sofia analyzers suggest that this years influenza season may be getting
worse, not better, and has surpassed the rate of every other year except
the unusual pandemic of 2009. Quidels QuickVue® Influenza A+B test
identifies and differentiates influenza type A and B in approximately 10
minutes aiding in better patient management decisions for healthcare
professionals, commented Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive
officer of Quidel Corporation.
The causative agents of the disease are immunologically diverse,
single-strand RNA viruses known as influenza viruses. There are three
types of influenza viruses: A, B, and C. Type A viruses are the most
prevalent and are associated with the most serious epidemics. Type B
viruses produce a disease that is generally milder than that caused by
type A. Type C viruses have never been associated with a large epidemic
of human disease. Both type A and B viruses can circulate
simultaneously, but usually one type is dominant during a given season.1
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006702/en/