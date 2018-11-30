finanzen.net
20.06.2019 00:00
Bewerten
(0)

Quidel Receives 510(k) Clearance for Quidel Triage® TOX Drug Screen, 94600 Toxicology Test for Use With Quidels Triage® MeterPro Instrumented System

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) ("Quidel), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that Quidel has received 510(k) clearance from the Unites States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Quidel Triage® TOX Drug Screen, 94600, a fluorescence immunoassay for the qualitative determination of the presence of drug and/or metabolites in human urine of up to 9 drug assays. The test is to be used with Quidels Triage® MeterPro instrumented system.

Drug abuse in the United States continues to be an increasingly significant social and economic problem. Opiates, cocaine, THC and amphetamines are recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as the most frequently abused illicit drugs. Benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, barbiturates and opiate compounds are among a group of prescription drugs that also are frequently abused.

Urine-specific screening tests for drugs of abuse range from simple immunoassay tests to complex analytical procedures. The speed and sensitivity of immunoassays have made them the most accepted method for screening urine for the presence of drugs.

The Quidel Triage TOX Drug Screen, 94600 uses distinct immunoassays for the simultaneous detection of drug and/or the urinary metabolites of up to 9 different drug classes. The use of monoclonal antibodies that are specific for the metabolites of the 9 drug classes ensures a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. The positive or negative results are typically displayed on the Quidel Triage MeterPro screen in approximately 15 minutes from the addition of specimen. All results are stored in the Meter memory to display or print when needed. If connected, the Meter can transmit results to the laboratory or hospital information system.

"We believe that our latest diagnostic screening test can play an important role in providing fast, diagnostic answers to healthcare providers in the emergency and urgent care settings, said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. "We are very pleased to receive clearance from the FDA for our Quidel Triage TOX Drug Screen, 94600 toxicology test and are optimistic that this assay will drive growth in the Triage business by delivering a more reliable, higher quality product to the customer, as well as creating further growth in the installed base of MeterPro instruments out in the field.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance, such that our actual results and performance may differ materially from those that may be described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Differences in actual results and performance may arise as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation, adverse changes in competitive conditions in domestic and international markets, the reimbursement system currently in place and future changes to that system, changes in economic conditions in our domestic and international markets, lower than anticipated market penetration of our products, our reliance on sales of our influenza diagnostic tests, fluctuations in our operating results resulting from the timing of the onset, length and severity of cold and flu seasons, seasonality, government and media attention focused on influenza and the related potential impact on humans from novel influenza viruses, the quantity of our product in our distributors inventory or distribution channels, changes in the buying patterns of our distributors, and changes in the healthcare market and consolidation of our customer base; our development and protection of proprietary technology rights; our development of new technologies, products and markets; our reliance on a limited number of key distributors; our exposure to claims and litigation, including litigation currently pending against us involving Beckman Coulter; intellectual property risks, including but not limited to, infringement litigation; our need for additional funds to finance our capital or operating needs; the financial soundness of our customers and suppliers; acceptance of our products among physicians and other healthcare providers; competition with other providers of diagnostic products; adverse actions or delays in new product reviews or related to currently-marketed products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA) or other regulatory authorities or loss of any previously received regulatory approvals or clearances; changes in government policies; costs of or our failure to comply with government regulations in addition to FDA regulations; compliance with government regulations relating to the handling, storage and disposal of hazardous substances; third-party reimbursement policies; our failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to billing and payment for healthcare services; our ability to meet demand for our products; interruptions in our supply of raw materials; product defects; business risks not covered by insurance; failure in our information technology and storage systems; our exposure to cyber-based attacks and security breaches; competition for and loss of management and key personnel; international risks, including but not limited to, compliance with product registration requirements, exposure to currency exchange fluctuations and foreign currency exchange risk sharing arrangements, longer payment cycles, lower selling prices and greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable, reduced protection of intellectual property rights, political and economic instability, taxes, and diversion of lower priced international products into U.S. markets; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments; risks relating to the acquisition and integration of the Triage and BNP Businesses; Aleres failure to perform under various transition agreements relating to our acquisition of the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we may incur substantial costs to build our information technology infrastructure to transition the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we may have to write off goodwill relating to our acquisition of the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we our ability to manage our growth strategy; the level of our indebtedness; the amount of, and our ability to repay, renew or extend, our outstanding debt and its impact on our operations and our ability to obtain financing; that substantially the Senior Credit Facility is secured by substantially all of our assets; our prepayment requirements under the Senior Credit Facility; the agreements for our indebtedness place operating and financial restrictions on the Company; that an event of default could trigger acceleration of our outstanding indebtedness; that we may incur additional indebtedness; increases in interest rate relating to our variable rate debt; dilution resulting from future sales of our equity; volatility in our stock price; provisions in our charter documents, Delaware law and the indenture governing our Convertible Senior Notes that might delay or impede stockholder actions with respect to business combinations or similar transactions; and our intention of not paying dividends. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as "may, "will, "should, "might, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "intend, "goal, "project, "strategy, "future, and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. The risks described in reports and registration statements that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) from time to time, should be carefully considered. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect managements analysis only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Quidel Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quidel News
RSS Feed
Quidel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quidel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
04.01.2011Quidel outperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
03.03.2011Quidel neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
30.09.2009Quidel market performWilliam Blair
29.08.2006Update Quidel Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Quidel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Quidel News

11.06.19Zacks.com featured highlights include: lululemon. Quidel. China Yuchai and Logitech
Weitere Quidel News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum sich Sparen heute nicht mehr lohnt?
Tesla - Das Endgame
Der Goldpreis kann aktuell weitestgehend stabil bleiben. Fragt sich nur wie lange noch?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Großaufträge und Energiewende
Alibaba sorgt für einen heißen Börsensommer
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schießt nach oben
Alte Tradition: Die Free-Trade-Aktion an Fronleichnam (20. Juni)  kostenfrei handeln!
EuroStoxx 50  Extrem bullisher Tag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Quidel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Quidel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Fed lässt US-Leitzins unangetastet -- Steinhoff schreibt erneut Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Bank, FMC, Vossloh, HELLA im Fokus

Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzprognose für 2019. Harley-Davidson schließt trotz Trump-Kritik Partnerschaft in China. Siltronic- und Infineon-Aktie ziehen an: Deutsche Chipwerte im Erholungsmodus. Hummels-Transfer von Bayern zum BVB perfekt. Daimler-, VW- und BMW-Aktie im Fokus: US-Kartellklagen gegen deutsche Autobauer vorerst abgewiesen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19.06.19
US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Fed lässt US-Leitzins unangetastet -- Steinhoff schreibt erneut Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Bank, FMC, Vossloh, HELLA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19.06.19
Allergan-Aktie schießt hoch: Anleger schöpfen neuen Mut
Aktie im Fokus
19.06.19
Delivery Hero-Aktie schießt höher: Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzprognose für 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11