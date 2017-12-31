Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Solana® Bordetella Complete® Molecular Diagnostic Assay for the Detection of Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Parapertussis Infections

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) ("Quidel), a provider of rapid
diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and
molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received
510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) to market its Solana Bordetella Complete Assay, a molecular
diagnostic assay to be used with the Solana molecular diagnostic
instrument for the qualitative detection and differentiation of Bordetella
pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis nucleic acids isolated
from nasopharyngeal swab specimens obtained from patients suspected of
having a respiratory tract infection attributable to Bordetella
pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis.
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a very contagious disease caused by the Bordetella
pertussis bacteria, which attach to the cilia that line part of the
upper respiratory tract, causing inflammation through the release of
toxins, which cause airways to swell.1 Pertussis is spread
from person to person through the inhalation of bacteria from an
infected persons cough or sneeze. Symptoms, such as a runny nose,
low-grade fever, or mild cough usually develop within 510 days after
exposure, but sometimes appear as long as 3 weeks later. Although
whooping cough can cause serious illness in children and adults, it is
most dangerous for infants and babies. According to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of infants younger than
1 year of age who get this disease require hospitalization.2
The incidence of pertussis has risen steadily over the last few years.3
Factors that have likely contributed to the increased incidence of
pertussis include a decline in vaccine use, waning vaccine-induced
immunity in adolescent and adult populations, failure to receive booster
shots later in life, and continued circulation of B. pertussis in
our population.4-5
According to the CDC, B. parapertussis causes a pertussis-like
illness that is generally milder than pertussis, likely because the
bacteria do not produce pertussis toxin. Co-infection of B. pertussis
and B. parapertussis can occur but is uncommon.6
B.
parapertussis is not easily distinguished from B. pertussis
infection by symptoms, and unlike B. pertussis, usually it is not
laboratory confirmed. For these reasons, the epidemiology of illness
caused by B. parapertussis is poorly recognized.7
The Solana Bordetella Complete Assay leverages the Helicase-Dependent
Amplification (HDA) technology that is resident in Quidels AmpliVue®
molecular product line to generate a fast and accurate test result on
the Solana molecular diagnostic instrument. The assay targets the IS481
and IS1001 sequence of the Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella pertussis
genomes, respectively.
The Solana molecular diagnostic instrument can process up to 12 patient
samples in each batched run, and provides time-saving workflow
advantages to healthcare professionals in moderately complex settings.
Solana also comes connected to Virena®, Quidels data management system,
which provides aggregated, de-identified testing data in near real-time.
"We are pleased to receive 510(k) clearance for our Solana Bordetella
Complete Assay, as this test rounds out our Solana molecular test
offering in the respiratory category, said Douglas Bryant, president
and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. "Although whooping
cough cases can be sporadic, outbreaks are often highly contagious, and
we believe that this test can provide healthcare workers with the
ability to quickly diagnose whooping cough and B. parapertussis.
When paired with Quidels Virena ecosystem, clinicians will be able to
see real-time positive cases at the local level, giving them further
insights into disease prevalence for both parapertussis and pertussis.
The Solana instrumented system offers a comprehensive set of
510(k)-cleared assays that allows laboratories to quickly process
multiple patient samples to diagnose many diseases such as Influenza
A+B, Strep Complete (Groups A+C/G), RSV+hMPV, HSV 1+2/VZV, Trichomonas,
Group B Strep, and C. difficile.
The commercial introduction of Solana has broadened Quidels molecular
strategy to include instrumented systems, and grown the number of its
molecular platforms that are both 510(k) cleared and available
commercially. Quidels other FDA cleared molecular solutions include the
AmpliVue® non-instrumented system for lower-volume moderately complex
labs, and Lyra® reagents for higher throughput, highly complex
laboratories that are compatible with existing PCR infrastructure.
