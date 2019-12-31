Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenue increased 15% to $152.2 million, compared with $132.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cardiac Immunoassay revenue increased 5% to $65.8 million.

Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue was $7.1 million, 21% growth from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Influenza revenue increased 44% to $50.3 million, compared with $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Reported GAAP EPS of $0.71 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.78 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.81 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Paid off remaining balance of $8.2 million on the Revolving Credit Facility.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenue increased 2% to $534.9 million, compared with $522.3 million in 2018, and on a constant currency basis grew 3%.

Cardiac Immunoassay revenue totaled $266.5 million, and on a constant currency basis grew 2%.

Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue grew 12% from 2018 to $21.7 million.

Influenza revenue increased 10% to $139.9 million, compared with $126.7 million in 2018.

Reported GAAP EPS of $1.73 per diluted share in 2019, compared with $1.86 per diluted share in 2018.

Reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.97 per diluted share in 2019, compared with $3.06 per diluted share in 2018.

Reduced debt by $98.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $152.2 million, versus $132.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The 15% increase in sales from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by growth in the Rapid Immunoassay business, and to a lesser extent, by growth in all other major product categories: Cardiac Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostic, and Specialized Diagnostic Solutions.

Rapid Immunoassay product revenue, which includes QuickVue, Sofia and Eye Health products, increased 29% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $64.9 million, primarily due to a $13.8 million increase in Influenza revenue from the fourth quarter of 2018. Cardiac Immunoassay revenue, which includes revenue from the Triage and Beckman BNP products, totaled $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a growth of 5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 21% to $7.1 million, led by 29% revenue growth from Solana, our instrumented molecular diagnostic system. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue, which includes revenue from Virology/DHI, Specialty and Other, increased 7% from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $14.3 million.

"We had a superb ending to a good year, with the total business growing 15% in the quarter, largely driven by an early influenza season in which Flu B was the dominant circulating strain. As a result, increased testing through our Sofia and Solana systems continued to drive revenue growth in the Rapid Immunoassay and Molecular categories, respectively, resulting in the highest revenue for flu in the fourth quarter since the 2009 pandemic over a decade ago, said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. "We also saw growth from other categories. Cardiac Immunoassay grew 5% in the fourth quarter, showing good momentum heading into 2020. From a product development perspective, our R&D teams made good progress on our pipeline in the quarter, which we believe can have an impact in 2020 and beyond.

Gross Profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $94.8 million, primarily driven by improved product mix and higher influenza sales in the quarter, partially offset by lower factory overhead absorption. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was slightly improved as compared to the same period last year, due to improved product mix, partially offset by lower factory overhead absorption. R&D expense increased by $2.3 million in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by higher spending on new product platforms. Sales and Marketing expense increased by $1.6 million in the quarter, primarily due to increased spend on expanding our international sales organization, product promotion costs and higher freight costs. The increase was partially offset by lower transition service fees as we have completed the globalization of our commercial team. G&A expense increased by $2.0 million in the quarter, primarily due to higher facilities and Information Technology costs, offset by lower fees for professional services. Acquisition and Integration Costs in the quarter decreased by $0.7 million to $2.6 million, as more of the global operations became fully integrated into the business. Such decrease was partially offset by $1.6 million incurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the review of new business development opportunities.

Income before income taxes in the quarter increased 43% versus the prior year due to an improved operating income margin at 23%, as well as reduced interest expense resulting from the continued reduction in the outstanding debt balance. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.9 million, a significant increase as compared to the same quarter last year. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company released $11.6 million of valuation allowance against its net deferred tax asset balance as it became more likely than not that these deferred tax assets will be utilized before they expire. The Company did not record any tax benefit from valuation allowance reversals in 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $30.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $32.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $43.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $34.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $534.9 million, versus $522.3 million for the same period in 2018. The 2% increase in sales was driven primarily by increases in Rapid Immunoassay revenues due to growth in respiratory products, bolstered by a strong start to the respiratory season in the fourth quarter of 2019. Molecular product revenues were up 12% over prior year driven by continued growth on the Solana platform. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of $4.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the majority of which affected the Cardiac Immunoassay business.

Cardiac Immunoassay revenue, which includes revenue from the Triage and Beckman BNP products, totaled $266.5 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019. Rapid Immunoassay product revenue increased 5% in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 to $191.7 million. QuickVue sales decreased 5% from the same period of 2018 to $57.1 million. Sofia revenue increased 10% to $129.8 million and Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 12% to $21.7 million, led by 25% revenue growth from Solana. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 3% from the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 to $54.9 million.

"For the year, we had some great operational accomplishments, as well: we completed the integration of the Triage business on-schedule, unlocked over $20 million in synergies ahead of plan, and reduced our debt by $98.6 million, also earlier than expected, added Mr. Bryant. "We made great strides in 2019 that better position the business for longer-term success as well as value creation for our shareholders.

Gross Profit in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased to $320.8 million, driven by increased Rapid Immunoassay sales in the current year, partially offset by unfavorable fluctuations in foreign currency. Gross margin was comparable to the prior year as the impact of a favorable product mix was offset by lower factory overhead absorption during the current year as well as unfavorable fluctuations in foreign currency. R&D expense increased by $0.9 million in the twelve-month period ended 2019 as compared to the same period last year, due primarily to higher spend on projects related to Sofia and Savanna platforms. Sales and Marketing expense increased by $2.1 million in the twelve-month period ended 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher employee-related costs, product promotion costs and higher freight costs partially offset by lower transition service fees as we have completed the globalization of our commercial team. G&A expense increased by $7.8 million, primarily due to increased facility and Information Technology costs required to support the new global infrastructure. The increase was partially offset by lower transition service fees. Acquisition and Integration Costs decreased 18% from $14.2 million to $11.7 million as more of the global operations became fully integrated into the business. Such decrease was partially offset by $2.8 million incurred in the current year related to the review of new business development opportunities.

For fiscal year 2019, income before income taxes improved 22% to $77.2 million. During this period, the Company realized a $9.5 million reduction in interest and other expense, net, as a result of continuing to reduce its outstanding debt. Also, in 2019, the Company did not realize a significant loss on extinguishment of debt as compared to the prior year. In fiscal year 2018, the Company realized a $8.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to early payment on the Term Note, as well as the extinguishment of $108.8 million of the Convertible Senior Notes. For the year ended 2019, the Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $4.3 million. For fiscal year 2018, the Company realized a one-time tax provision benefit of $13.4 million due to the release of a valuation allowance against is net deferred tax asset balance. As a result, the company recorded in total an income tax provision benefit of $10.8 million for the full year 2018. Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $72.9 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $74.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $127.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $130.2 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company is providing non-GAAP financial information to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, impact of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and certain non-recurring items on income and net earnings per share as a supplement to its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., or GAAP.

Management is providing the adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net earnings per share, constant currency revenue and currency revenue growth information for the periods presented because it believes this enhances the comparison of the Companys financial performance from period-to-period, and to that of its competitors. Constant currency revenue is calculated by translating current period revenues using prior period exchange rates, net of any hedging effect recognized in the current period. Constant currency revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) is calculated by determining the change in current period constant currency revenues over prior period revenues. This press release is not meant to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release as part of the attached financial tables.

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 152,178 $ 132,588 Cost of sales 57,338 50,456 Gross profit 94,840 82,132 Research and development 14,924 12,641 Sales and marketing 28,000 26,380 General and administrative 14,302 12,299 Acquisition and integration costs 2,551 3,274 Total operating expenses 59,777 54,594 Operating income 35,063 27,538 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (2,551 ) (4,808 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt   Total other expense, net (2,551 ) (4,808 ) Income before income taxes 32,512 22,730 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,886 (9,749 ) Net income $ 30,626 $ 32,479 Basic earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.78 Shares used in basic per share calculation 41,875 39,507 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 43,290 42,816 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 62 % 62 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 10 % 10 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 18 % 20 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 9 % 9 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 64,936 $ 50,420 Cardiac Immunoassay 65,831 62,943 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 14,338 13,384 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 7,073 5,841 Total revenues $ 152,178 $ 132,588 Condensed balance sheet data: 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,775 $ 43,695 Accounts receivable, net $ 94,496 $ 58,677 Inventories $ 58,086 $ 67,379 Total assets $ 910,867 $ 806,371 Short-term debt $ 13,135 $ 54,550 Long-term debt $ 4,375 $ 56,865 Stockholders equity $ 559,820 $ 425,584

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 534,890 $ 522,285 Cost of sales 214,085 206,572 Gross profit 320,805 315,713 Research and development 52,553 51,649 Sales and marketing 111,114 108,987 General and administrative 52,755 44,951 Acquisition and integration costs 11,667 14,197 Total operating expenses 228,089 219,784 Operating income 92,716 95,929 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (14,790 ) (24,283 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (748 ) (8,262 ) Total other expense, net (15,538 ) (32,545 ) Income before income taxes 77,178 63,384 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,257 (10,799 ) Net income $ 72,921 $ 74,183 Basic earnings per share $ 1.78 $ 1.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.86 Shares used in basic per share calculation 40,860 37,995 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 43,111 42,554 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 60 % 60 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 10 % 10 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 21 % 21 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 10 % 9 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 191,736 $ 183,160 Cardiac Immunoassay 266,505 266,524 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 54,933 53,243 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 21,716 19,358 Total revenues $ 534,890 $ 522,285

QUIDEL CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (a) 2019 2018 (a) GAAP Financial Results $ 94,840 $ 82,132 $ 35,063 $ 27,538 $ 30,626 $ 32,479 Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax 179 775 Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method 30,805 33,254 $ 0.71 $ 0.78 Adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation expense 355 12 3,168 2,519 3,168 2,519 Amortization of intangibles 1,970 1,973 7,043 7,006 7,043 7,006 Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility 100 101 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration 1,872 2,314 Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies 841 369 841 369 Acquisition and integration costs 2,551 3,274 2,551 3,274 Foreign exchange loss (a) 59 364 Income tax impact of adjustments (b) (2,970 ) (3,030 ) Income tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets  (11,588 ) Adjusted $ 97,165 $ 84,117 $ 48,666 $ 40,706 $ 43,469 $ 34,583 $ 1.00 $ 0.81

(a) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2018 reflect an adjustment for foreign exchange loss to conform to current period presentation. (b) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 19% for 2019 and 2018.

QUIDEL CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (a) 2019 2018 (a) GAAP Financial Results $ 320,805 $ 315,713 $ 92,716 $ 95,929 $ 72,921 $ 74,183 Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax 1,848 4,927 Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method 74,769 79,110 $ 1.73 $ 1.86 Adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,162 763 13,252 11,709 13,252 11,709 Amortization of intangibles 7,746 8,712 27,956 28,896 27,956 28,896 Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility 403 861 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration 8,224 10,000 Amortization of inventory step-up of fair value 3,650 3,650  3,650 Loss on extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes 748 2,304 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Credit Facility  5,958 Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies 1,467 1,114 1,467 1,114 Acquisition and integration costs 11,667 14,197 11,667 14,197 Foreign exchange loss (a) 1,794 873 Income tax impact of adjustments (b) (12,447 ) (15,117 ) Income tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets  (13,374 ) Adjusted $ 329,713 $ 328,838 $ 147,058 $ 155,495 $ 127,833 $ 130,181 $ 2.97 $ 3.06

(a) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 reflect an adjustment for foreign exchange loss to conform to current period presentation. (b) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 19% for 2019 and 2018.

