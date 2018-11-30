Quidel to Hold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on May 8th, 2019

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, will report first quarter 2019 financial results
after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief
executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host
an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer
questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss
business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements
may contain or constitute material information that has not been
previously disclosed.
Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or join via
webcast:
-
To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial
877-930-5791, or from outside the U.S., dial 253-336-7286, and enter
the audience pass code 628-7514.
-
To join the live webcast, the call can be accessed through the
following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oviwqsy7,
or accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).
The website replay will be available for 14 days. The telephone replay
will be available for 48 hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00
p.m. Pacific Time) on May 8th, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056
from the U.S., or by dialing 404-537-3406 for international callers, and
entering pass code 628-7514.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra®
molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and
diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among
others, influenza, respiratory
syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid
disease and fecal
occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests
comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective
treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse
immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for
quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative
TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also
developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay
to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of
healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference
laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product
portfolio, visit quidel.com.
