30.04.2019
Quidel to Hold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on May 8th, 2019

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or join via webcast:

  • To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 877-930-5791, or from outside the U.S., dial 253-336-7286, and enter the audience pass code 628-7514.
  • To join the live webcast, the call can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oviwqsy7, or accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).

The website replay will be available for 14 days. The telephone replay will be available for 48 hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on May 8th, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or by dialing 404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering pass code 628-7514.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

