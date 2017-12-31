Quidel to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on February 21, 2018

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, will report fourth quarter and full year 2017
financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief
executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host
an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer
questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss
business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements
may contain or constitute material information that has not been
previously disclosed.
To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial
877-930-5791, or from outside the U.S., dial 253-336-7286, and enter the
audience pass code 699-4936.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations
section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).
The website replay will be available for 14 days. The telephone replay
will be available for 48 hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00
p.m. Pacific Time) on February 21, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 from the
U.S., or by dialing 404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering
pass code 699-4936.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic
brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many
critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza,
respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease
and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of
tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid,
cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering
a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide you with
diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin,
troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and
development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic
solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to
further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and
hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels
comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006361/en/