finanzen.net
Nachhaltig Investieren mit dem Robo Advisor VisualVest. Nehmen Sie positiven Einfluss auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft - ohne Renditeverzicht.-w-
14.07.2020 00:10

Quidel to Hold Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on July 30th, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report second fiscal quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or via webcast:

  • To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 833-968-2118, or from outside the U.S., dial 778-560-2849, and either request the "Quidel Q2 2020 Earnings Call when prompted by the conference call operator, or dial conference ID 336-5909.
  • To join the live webcast, participants may click the following link directly: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2399366/554769F2DE954BE74E6A85BD876C70DF, or access the event via the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).

The website replay will be available for 1 year. The telephone replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on July 30th, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 from the U.S., or by dialing 416-621-4642 for international callers, and entering pass code 336-5909.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

Nachrichten zu Quidel Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quidel News
RSS Feed
Quidel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quidel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
04.01.2011Quidel outperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
03.03.2011Quidel neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
30.09.2009Quidel market performWilliam Blair
29.08.2006Update Quidel Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Quidel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Quidel News

26.06.20Quidel. Keysight Technologies. Adobe. Nvidia and Zoom Video as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
24.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zoom Video. Quidel. Zscaler. Datadog and Novavax
16.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla. Quidel. Datadog. Beyond Meat and DocuSign
15.06.20Is Quidel (QDEL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
18.06.203 Reasons Why Quidel (QDEL) Is a Great Growth Stock
04.07.20Should Quidel Be Your Next Coronavirus Buy?
26.06.20Bull of the Day: Quidel (QDEL)
29.06.20Quidel (QDEL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3%
02.07.20Is Quidel (QDEL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
08.07.20Why Quidel Stock Rose 28% in June
Weitere Quidel News
Werbung

Trading-News

6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
DZ BANK - Zuckerbrot oder Peitsche an den Finanzmärkten? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf
Das sind die technischen Favoriten für das zweite Halbjahr 2020
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Fresenius Medical Care, E.ON, RWE
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Investmentideen - Diese Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Die Deutschen und das Geld - ein Missverständnis
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Quidel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Quidel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der riesige Schuldenstrudel macht Deutschland zum Milliarden-Gewinner
Die perfekte Chance für eine Wette auf Gold
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Wenn Sie Ihr Vermögen so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon
Die Acht-Prozent-Formel treibt Mieter in die Modernisierungs-Falle

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Dirk Müller: Was, wenn die Börse weiter steigt? - "Ich werde einen Teufel tun, mich brutal gegen den Markt zu stellen"
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger zum Start der Bilanzsaison vorsichtig
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt der Ausbruch diese Woche?
Fairer Wert der Nel-Aktie? Zu welchem Kurs die Mitarbeiter Aktien von Nel Asa bekommen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt knapp unter 12.800er-Marke -- Dow rettet Mini-Plus -- Analog will Maxim übernehmen -- Pepsi schlägt Erwartungen -- Evonik besser als erwartet -- BASF, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus

VW-Tochter Sitech und Zulieferer Brose planen Gemeinschaftsfirma. KION-Aktie legt trotz Gewinneinbruch zu. Merck KGaA bestellt Garijo zu stellvertrendem CEO. Google will 10 Milliarden Dollar in Indien investieren. EZB wich laut Studie schon vor Corona-Krise von Anleihekauf-Regeln ab. OPEC könnte Ölförderung ausweiten. Corona-Impfung von Pfizer/BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden. Daimler will mehr Jobs streichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Mieterbund hat einen bundesweiten Mietenstopp gefordert. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.07.20
DAX schließt knapp unter 12.800er-Marke -- Dow rettet Mini-Plus -- Analog will Maxim übernehmen -- Pepsi schlägt Erwartungen -- Evonik besser als erwartet -- BASF, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Die Pandemie-Profiteure: Bei welchen US-Einzelhändler-Aktien jetzt richtig die Kassen klingen
Kryptowährungen
13.07.20
Ethereum-Geldpolitik in der Kritik - Vitalik Buterin verteidigt System von Ethereum
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
NIOA2N4PB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100