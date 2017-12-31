Quidel to Host 2018 Analyst and Investor Day in Chicago

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, will host its 2018 Quidel Analyst and Investor Day
at the Hyatt Regency OHare hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, April
3, 2018.
Quidels management presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Central Time
with a question and answer session scheduled immediately following the
management presentation. During the presentation, the Company will
discuss business and financial developments and trends. The Company's
statements may contain or constitute material information that has not
been previously disclosed. For further details about the event, please
contact Ruben Argueta at rargueta@quidel.com.
A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available
via the Investor Relations section of the companys Web site at http://ir.quidel.com.
Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the
presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming
media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the
webcast will also be available on the companys Web site for 14 days.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic
brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many
critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza,
respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease
and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of
tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid,
cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering
a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide healthcare
providers with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer,
myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research
and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic
solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to
further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and
hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels
comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327006336/en/