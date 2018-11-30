finanzen.net
Quidel to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cell-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held at The Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present that day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific time) with a question and answer session scheduled immediately following the presentation. During the presentation, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at http://ir.quidel.com/, or by accessing the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23998-quidel-corporation/webcast

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company's Web site for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide you with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

