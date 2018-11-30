Quidel to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cell-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic
systems, announced today that it will present at the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held at The Westin St.
Francis hotel in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy
Steward, chief financial officer, will present that day at 5:30 p.m.
Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific time) with a question and answer session
scheduled immediately following the presentation. During the
presentation, the company will discuss business and financial
developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or
constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.
A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available
via the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at http://ir.quidel.com/,
or by accessing the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23998-quidel-corporation/webcast
Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the
presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming
media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the
webcast will also be available on the company's Web site for 14 days.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra®
molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and
diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among
others, influenza, respiratory
syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid
disease and fecal
occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests
comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective
treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse
immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide you with diagnostic
answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and
qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is
also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced
immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality
of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference
laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product
portfolio, visit quidel.com.
