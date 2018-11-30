Quidel to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019, to be held at the
Encore at Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy
Steward, chief financial officer, will present that day at 12:20 p.m.
Eastern time (9:20 a.m. Pacific time) with a question and answer session
scheduled immediately following the presentation. During the
presentation, the company will discuss business and financial
developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or
constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.
A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available
via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com,
or by clicking the link below:
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2019/id49304166931.cfm
Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the
presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming
media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the
webcast will also be available on the companys Web site for 14 days.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra®
molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and
diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among
others, influenza, respiratory
syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid
disease and fecal
occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests
comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective
treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse
immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for
quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative
TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also
developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay
to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of
healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference
laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product
portfolio, visit quidel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005969/en/