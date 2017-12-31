Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the
following upcoming conferences:
-
Raymond James & Associates 39th Annual Institutional
Investors Conference to be held at the J.W. Marriott Grande Lakes
hotel in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 9:50 a.m.
Eastern Time (6:50 a.m. Pacific Time).
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, to be held at the Loews Miami
Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:05
p.m. Eastern Time (11:05 a.m. Pacific Time).
Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy
Steward, chief financial officer, will present on the specified days
with question-and-answer sessions scheduled immediately following each
presentation. During the presentations, the company will discuss
business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements
may contain or constitute material information that has not been
previously disclosed.
A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available
via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com
or by clicking the links below:
-
Raymond James (http://wsw.com/webcast/rj108/qdel)
-
Barclays (https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/031318a_as/?entity=6_4CMQLHR)
Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the
presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming
media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the
webcast will also be available on the companys website for 14 days.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic
brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many
critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza,
respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease
and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of
tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid,
cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering
a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide healthcare
providers with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer,
myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research
and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic
solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to
further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices,
hospital and reference laboratories, and other alternate sites, like
urgent care centers and retail clinics, where healthcare is provided.
For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio,
visit quidel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006568/en/