26.02.2018 23:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the J.W. Marriott Grande Lakes hotel in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time (6:50 a.m. Pacific Time).
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, to be held at the Loews Miami Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time (11:05 a.m. Pacific Time).

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on the specified days with question-and-answer sessions scheduled immediately following each presentation. During the presentations, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com or by clicking the links below:

  • Raymond James (http://wsw.com/webcast/rj108/qdel)
  • Barclays (https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/031318a_as/?entity=6_4CMQLHR)

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the companys website for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide healthcare providers with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices, hospital and reference laboratories, and other alternate sites, like urgent care centers and retail clinics, where healthcare is provided. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Quidel Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.02.18
Ausblick: Quidel verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.11.17
Why Quidel Corporation Is Sinking (MotleyFool)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Quidel stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.09.17
Piper Jaffray Says Quidel Shares Can Continue To Rise On The Back Of New Deal With Alere (EN, Benzinga asset-sales)
19.09.17
Here's Why Quidel Corporation Stock Is Popping Today (MotleyFool)
18.07.17
Here's Why Quidel Corporation Is Rising Today (MotleyFool)
17.07.17
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Peregrine Pharma Drops After Q4 Results; Quidel Shares Jump (EN, Benzinga earnings)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quidel News
RSS Feed
Quidel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quidel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
04.01.2011Quidel outperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
03.03.2011Quidel neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
30.09.2009Quidel market performWilliam Blair
29.08.2006Update Quidel Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Quidel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Quidel News

19.02.18Ausblick: Quidel verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Quidel News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Erfahrungsberichte
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Vor dem "Diesel-Urteil": Baumot schwankt sich in die Trader-Herzen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 24. Februar bis 2. März 2018
Saudi-Arabien will Ölangebot vorerst knapp halten
Dow Jones - Zurück an die alten Hochs  und höher?
UBS: Apple Inc. - Allzeithoch ist wieder greifbar
Vontobel: Webinar: 5 Anlagetrends der Zukunft
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Quidel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Quidel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutsche Bank schickt ihre Fondstochter an die Börse
Warum kein Chef mehr alleine oben sitzen will
Das reiche Deutschland gibt es nur im Koalitionsvertrag
Warum die Stimmung in deutschen Chefetagen sinkt
Fast jeden zweite Deutschen quälen Abstiegsängste

News von

Daimler-Aktie fällt: Finanzaufsicht prüft Geely-Stimmrechtsmitteilungen
Kursrally voraus: Diese fünf deutschen Top-Nebenwerte gehören jetzt ins Depot
Geely-Aktie nach Daimler-Einstieg im Aufwind: So geht es jetzt weiter
Steinhoff-Aktie und Südzucker stehen vor MDax-Abstieg
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Ein deutscher Milliardär hat jetzt große Macht über BMW
So skurril profitiert ein Berliner Unternehmen von einem der größten Probleme bei E-Autos in Deutschland
Tesla soll angeblich bewusst defekte Autos verkauft haben und steht nun vor Gericht
Onlinehändlern wie Amazon oder Zalando macht ein teures Problem zu schaffen: So wollen sie es lösen
Warren Buffett hat seinen neuesten Aktionärsbrief verschickt - dieser enthält eine eindringliche Warnung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street mit kräftigem Plus -- Das erwartet Daimler mit dem Geely-Chef -- Warren Buffett setzt weiter auf Aktien -- Deutsche Bank startet DWS-IPO -- GE im Fokus

Draghi gibt keine Hinweise auf geldpolitischen Kommunikationswechsel. Deutsche Telekom: Regulierer würden Vodafone/Liberty-Deal stoppen. GEA platziert Schuldscheindarlehen. EU-Kommission warnt vor Risiken bei Kryptowährungen. Bundesbank-Vorstand: Sekundenüberweisungen schneller als Bitcoin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 8: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten manipulierte Dieselfahrzeuge Ihrer Meinung nach umgerüstet werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.02.18
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street mit kräftigem Plus -- Das erwartet Daimler mit dem Geely-Chef -- Warren Buffett setzt weiter auf Aktien -- Deutsche Bank startet DWS-IPO -- GE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
adidas versus Puma: Die Turnschuh-Titanen
Nebenwerte
26.02.18
Uniper will für 2017 noch mehr Dividende zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610