18.02.2020 22:10

Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the J.W. Marriott Grande Lakes hotel in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time (8:35 a.m. Pacific Time).
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, to be held at the Loews Miami Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on the specified days with question-and-answer sessions scheduled immediately following each presentation. During the presentations, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com or by clicking the links below.

Raymond James: http://wsw.com/webcast/rj119/qdel/

Barclays: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1286112&tp_key=5313b52bbc&tp_special=8

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the companys website for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Nachrichten zu Quidel Corp.

14.02.20
Quidel legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
Ausblick: Quidel veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.08.19
Quidel hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Ausblick: Quidel mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.05.19
Quidel stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: Quidel verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Quidel Corp.

22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2018Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2017Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
08.01.2016Quidel BuyCanaccord Adams
02.09.2015Quidel OverweightBarclays Capital
04.01.2011Quidel outperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Quidel HoldCanaccord Adams
03.03.2011Quidel neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
30.09.2009Quidel market performWilliam Blair
29.08.2006Update Quidel Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research

11.02.20Ausblick: Quidel veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
14.02.20Quidel legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
05.02.20Earnings Preview: Quidel (QDEL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
13.02.20Quidel (QDEL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
14.02.20Quidel (QDEL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Quidel News
