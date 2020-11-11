  • Suche
11.11.2020 00:00

Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Pacific Time).
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on the specified days with question-and-answer sessions scheduled immediately following each presentation. During the presentations, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com or by clicking the links below.

Canaccord: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord44/qdel/2435684

Piper Sandler: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler25/qdel/2901216

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the companys website for 30 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

