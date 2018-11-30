Quidel to Present at William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the William
Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews
Chicago hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on Thursday, June
6, 2019
at 1:20 p.m. Central Time (11:20 a.m. Pacific Time) with
a question-and-answer session scheduled immediately following the
presentation. During the presentation, the company will discuss business
and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may
contain or constitute material information that has not been previously
disclosed.
A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available
via the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http://ir.quidel.com
or by clicking the link below:
http://wsw.com/webcast/blair55/qdel/
Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the
presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming
media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the
webcast will also be available on the companys website for 14 days.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as
well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra®
molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and
diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among
others, influenza, respiratory
syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid
disease and fecal
occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests
comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective
treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse
immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for
quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative
TOX Drug Screen. Quidels research and development engine is also
developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay
to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of
healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference
laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product
portfolio, visit quidel.com.
