  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
28.09.2021 15:15

Qumu Adds Moderated Question and Answer Widget for More Engagement Before, During and After Live Video Events

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of a new question and answer widget that gives viewers the ability to ask questions before, during and after live video events. The widget  known as Moderated Q&A  extends the lifecycle of live video and encourages conversation between hosts and attendees, increasing bi-directional communication and viewer engagement.

Moderated Q&A is Qumus latest addition to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. The Moderated Q&A widget is ideal for live video events of all sizes and scopes, ranging from internal townhalls to company earnings calls. It allows event hosts to start conversations with users prior to the start of an event on their own time. Event hosts can also download submitted questions in advance of the event to understand audience interests, which can help with shaping and tailoring content, or for following up with more information after an event. The widget also provides hosts with the opportunity to analyze questions based on details like date and time stamps to better understand attendee interests and engagement levels.

"Were always looking for new ways to connect our customers with their audiences, wherever they are, and whenever they want to communicate, said Andi Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. "The Moderated Q&A widget is our latest platform advancement that drives viewer engagement and allows for more personal, extended conversations between presenters and audiences.

For more information about the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumus software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

Nachrichten zu Qumu Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Qumu News
RSS Feed
Qumu zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Qumu Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Qumu News

30.08.21Qumu Announces CFO Transition Plan
Weitere Qumu News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Delivery Hero, Daimler
Im Bann der (Energie-)Preisspirale: Brent überschreitet 80 USD-Marke
DZ BANK - Gap Up löst neuen Abverkauf unter GD 20 aus
Gehäufte Impfdurchbrüche bei Covid-Vakzinen von Johnson & Johnson - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ein Fass ohne Boden
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
So schätzt Dr. Jens Ehrhardt Evergrande und mögliche Folgen ein
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
ETHENEA: Die USA vs Microsoft - wer macht das Rennen bei den Investoren?
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Qumu-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Qumu Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Berliner fordern Enteignung von Wohnungsunternehmen  und jetzt?
Schuldenfalle Eigenheim  der Lebenstraum wird immer riskanter
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Vorzeitig in Rente  So können Sie sich den Ausstieg leisten
Berliner stimmen für Enteignung von Wohnungsunternehmen

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Knappes Angebot verteuert Rohöl weiter
Daimler-Aktie auf Rennstrecke: Wohin der Kurssprung führt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Alarm erst unter 14.800

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Sinkflug -- Wall Street leichter -- BioNTech/Pfizer wollen Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder -- ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Evergrande, BASF, Aurora Cannabis im Fokus

Covestro rechnet mit deutlichem Gewinnzuwachs bis 2024. Tech-Aktien kräftig unter Druck wegen "Zentralbank-Angst". HELLA mit Gewinn im ersten Quartal. Chronext kommt im Oktober an die Schweizer Börse. Zalando investiert in finnisches Textiltechnologie-Unternehmen. Merck & Co will offenbar Acceleron Pharma übernehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
Pleitekandidaten: Das sind die Länder mit den höchsten Staatsschulden
Diese Staaten haben die höchsten Staatsschulden
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen