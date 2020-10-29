Qumu Adds Moderated Question and Answer Widget for More Engagement Before, During and After Live Video Events

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of a new question and answer widget that gives viewers the ability to ask questions before, during and after live video events. The widget  known as Moderated Q&A  extends the lifecycle of live video and encourages conversation between hosts and attendees, increasing bi-directional communication and viewer engagement.

Moderated Q&A is Qumus latest addition to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. The Moderated Q&A widget is ideal for live video events of all sizes and scopes, ranging from internal townhalls to company earnings calls. It allows event hosts to start conversations with users prior to the start of an event on their own time. Event hosts can also download submitted questions in advance of the event to understand audience interests, which can help with shaping and tailoring content, or for following up with more information after an event. The widget also provides hosts with the opportunity to analyze questions based on details like date and time stamps to better understand attendee interests and engagement levels.

"Were always looking for new ways to connect our customers with their audiences, wherever they are, and whenever they want to communicate, said Andi Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. "The Moderated Q&A widget is our latest platform advancement that drives viewer engagement and allows for more personal, extended conversations between presenters and audiences.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumus software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

