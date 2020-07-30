  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Robert Halver live um 18 Uhr: Corona geht und Inflation kommt - sind die Aktienmärkte in Gefahr? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
15.07.2021 15:15

Qumu Welcomes Leading Cloud Computing Executive Andi Mann as Chief Technology Officer

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Andi Mann has joined Qumu as chief technology officer (CTO). Mann will lead Qumus technology team as the company continues to deepen and enhance its enterprise video portfolio, including expanding its advanced video analytics capabilities and ensuring best-in-class cloud security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005354/en/

Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Qumu (Photo: Business Wire)

Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Qumu (Photo: Business Wire)

Mann has more than 30 years of experience leading digital transformation efforts for major technology companies, including BMC Software and CA Technologies. Most recently, Mann served as chief technology advocate for Splunk, where he drove the companys machine learning-focused business growth and product innovation through SaaS transformation, agile development, cloud operations, data and analytics, and cyber security.

"Andis deep understanding of digital transformation and expertise in cloud software will be central to Qumus next phase of video content creation, management and analytics, said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. "His professional experience applying cloud-based technology to achieve business results, combined with his palpable enthusiasm for using technology to bring people together, is a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand the possibilities of human engagement through enterprise video content management and distribution.

Mann has worked in markets around the globe, including Australia, the United Kingdom and across Asia. He is a recognized cloud computing leader and has been named to several top-executives-in-technology lists. Mann has also co-authored two books on technology innovation and is an avid cycler and rugby fan.

"Enterprise video empowers individuals and businesses to work and engage across geographies more securely and at scale, and most organizations have just barely scratched the surface of whats possible, said Mann. "While many companies recognize that video is central to collaboration and communication, opportunities remain for applying it to drive true business transformationespecially in todays global, distributed, cloud-based marketplace. I look forward to helping Qumus customers on their digital transformation journeys.

For more information about Qumu Cloud and use cases to enhance your organizations productivity and effectiveness, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumus Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

Nachrichten zu Qumu Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Qumu News
RSS Feed
Qumu zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Qumu Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Wie Robert Halver die aktuelle Situation an den Märkten einschätzt, welche Alternativen es zu Sparbüchern und Tagesgeld gibt und welche Börsenprodukte jetzt geeignet sind, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Qumu News

24.06.21Qumu Teams Up with Birmingham County Football Association to Empower Player Engagement Through Video on Demand
15.06.21Qumu Launches 360-Degree Video on Demand for Fully Immersive Enterprise Video Experience
13.07.21Qumu Announces Integration with Socialive. Giving Video Creators Enhanced Studio-Quality Production Capabilities From One Unified Interface
30.06.21Implied Volatility Surging for Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Stock Options
Weitere Qumu News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Korrektur möglich
Vontobel: Es ist nicht alles Gold, was glänzt  manchmal auch Silber
Viel los an den Rohstoffmärkten
DZ BANK - Gap Down fungiert erfolgreich als Sprungbrett
Bank of America mit Gewinnsprung - Aktie bleibt angeschlagen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Quartalssplitter
Geldanlage für Kinder
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
Wasserstoff-Aktien - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Qumu-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Qumu Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kunst vs. Aktien  Hier erreichen Anleger die höhere Rendite
Die falsche Angst der Deutschen vor dem Risiko
Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs

News von

Was die Siemens Energy-Aktien unter ESG- und anderen Anlage-Kriterien taugen
Mehr Gewinn: Die 30 wachstumsstärksten Aktien Deutschlands
Newsticker Corona: Höchster Neuinfektionswert seit Mitte Januar in Großbritannien
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Den Sommer nicht vergessen
Wind-Tochter wird für Siemens Energy zur Dauerbelastung

Heute im Fokus

Dow startet stabil -- DAX tiefrot -- Daimler zurück in Gewinnzone -- Siemens Energy kassiert Prognose -- Drägerwerk mit Gewinnrückgang -- Morgan Stanley, E.ON, Gerresheimer im Fokus

Chelsea bemüht sich anscheinend weiter um Haaland-Verpflichtung. Netflix holt erfahrenen Spieleexperten an Bord. MorphoSys schließt Milliarden-Übernahme ab. Siemens Gamesa streicht Ausblick zusammen. SUSE profitiert vom Cloud-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen