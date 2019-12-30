finanzen.net
+ + + Kostenloses Webinar: Der große Technische Jahresausblick von J. Scherer (HSBC Deutschland) - Seien Sie live dabei!
Jetzt Termin vormerken: 02.01. um 18:30 Uhr + + + -w-
30.12.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Qurate Retail announces quarterly interest payment and regular cash dividend amount on 0.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2043

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment to the holders as of December 15, 2019 of the 0.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2043 (the "Debentures) issued by its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC ("LI LLC). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $1.875 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of December 30, 2019, 1,114 Debentures remained outstanding in the aggregate adjusted principal amount of $85,770, after giving effect to todays quarterly interest payment.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 0.75% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, LI LLC has made three Extraordinary Additional Distributions to holders of the Debentures:

  1. On June 16, 2016, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution (the "TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution) of $614.4332 per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures attributable to the cash distribution made to former holders of common stock of Time Warner Cable, Inc. ("TWC) on May 18, 2016, in connection with the mergers involving Charter Communications, Inc. and TWC (the "Charter/TWC Merger). The TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution was based on the "average transaction consideration paid in the Charter/TWC Merger, as that term is defined in the Indenture for the Debentures.
  2. On March 1, 2018, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $11.9399 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures attributable to the cash consideration of $18.50 per share paid to former holders of common stock of Time Inc. ("Time) on January 31, 2018, in connection with the acquisition of Time by Meredith Corporation.
  3. On July 16, 2018, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $277.5381 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures attributable to the cash consideration of $53.75 per share paid to former holders of common stock of Time Warner Inc. ("TWX) on June 15, 2018 in connection with AT&Ts acquisition of TWX ("AT&T/TWX Acquisition).

Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 0.75% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

December 30, 2019
Beginning Adjusted
Principal

Payment

Interest

Payment of
Principal

December 30, 2019
Ending Adjusted
Principal

$78.7200

$1.875

$0.1476

$1.7274

$76.9926

LI LLC also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures as of December 15, 2019, of an additional distribution of $3.7841 per $1,000 original principal of Debentures, which is attributable to the regular quarterly dividends paid by AT&T of $0.51 on November 1, 2019. Payments of additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do not result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.

As a result of the AT&T/TWX Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000.00 original principal of Debentures consist of a basket of 3.1648 shares of Class A common stock of Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) and 7.4199 shares of common stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Werbung

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Edelmetalle / Rohstoffe von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kurzfristig neutral
Daimler warnt zum Jahresausklang
Dieser Autobauer könnte bald wieder Vollgas geben!
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Infineon, Lufthansa
Netflix  Für Bewegung sollte gesorgt sein
5 Tipps gegen Langeweile
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für die Notenbanken gibt es nach dieser Dekade jetzt kein Zurück mehr
Immobilienpreise in Deutschland steigen weiter rasant 
Klimazuschlag, Wohngeld, mehr Rente  Das ändert sich für Sie 2020
Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert Filter-Pflicht für Kaminöfen
So wehren Sie sich gegen teure Tricks Ihres Vermieters

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Bayer, Nestle & Co.: Die 5 Top-Standardpapiere von Baader Helvea für 2020
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Acht Kracher für den Januar
K + S-Aktie: Kehrtwende im Salzgeschäft - was Anleger wissen müssen
Hot Stock der Wall Street: MasTec Inc.

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus

Tesla liefert erste Fahrzeuge aus neuem Werk in Shanghai aus. MorphoSys beantragt Zulassung von Tafasitamab in den USA. 1&1 Drillisch verlängert Zugang zu Telefonica-Netz. US-Milliardär Friedkin könnte Fußballclub AS Rom übernehmen. Telekom und EWE dürfen Glasfaserprojekt starten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Dezember 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:56 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:48 Uhr
2019: So performten die DAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
4. Quartal 2019: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BayerBAY001